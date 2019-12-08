Supports food pantry
I would like to thank Tina Davidson for starting the free food pantry at Asotin.
I am sending her $100 to help her endeavor and encourage others to help her with this great project.
Vaughn Jasper
Lewiston
Finding an audience
While attending a movie at the cinemas in Lewiston, I asked when the Harriet Tubman movie would be here. I was told it is not coming because not enough people in our valley would go.
That saddens me.
I’ve seen rave reviews about the movie. Harriet Tubman is a historical figure, who was extremely courageous helping slaves to freedom. Why would folks here not want to see a movie about that?
Nancy Rosch
Lewiston
Why should he pay?
Concerning the garbage rate increase: I am on a fixed income. My Social Security has never seen the percentage increase the city wants.
I have had my residence for 17 years. Not once have I put out garbage to be picked up.
With just me, I take what I have to the landfill at my convenience and then only have to pay the minimum.
The city’s excuse: It offers the service and has to pay the employees and for equipment.
So if I have never used the service and don’t intend to, why should I have to pay for something I don’t use?
Then again, I don’t have any trees in my yard. I took them out so there would be no maintenance.
I have a disability, so either I have to clean the leaves from the park across the street or hire it done.
Since I don’t get the percentage raise from Social Security, I struggle and do it myself — plus pay taxes to pay the equipment and city wages for cleaning the park. I wonder what the actual cost of this service, which I do not benefit from.
Think. If more people would do as I do, the cost would be less, taxes would be lower and one’s Social Security would go further.
Perhaps I will get a letter from the council offering to come help me.
Jim Griffin
Clarkston
Not the same place
LifePoint Health is the for-profit owner of what our community used to know as St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. It retained the name, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, when it bought the hospital, but this is not the same nonprofit hospital that has served this community for the last 100 years.
I find it beyond disingenuous for this for-profit, investor-owned corporation, LifePoint Health Inc., of Brentwood, Tenn. to evoke the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet in its advertisements when seeking to justify a 40 percent bump in its reimbursement rates from Regence BlueShield of Idaho and those in our community they insure.
This kind of corporate greed is why our health insurance rates just keep going up.
Richard Kremer
Lewiston
Give an oink oink
Welcome to Pornland, USA, folks, where the concupiscent, nefarious slimeball fornicator in chief humps away freely at truth, justice, liberty, the Constitution and Mother Earth, cheered on by his despicable minion enablers in the GOP (grunting old putrids), his flocking brain-dead groupy sheeples, his lackeys on the stooppreem court and the right-wing angelmunchkins such as Richie Perry, who actually consider this treasonous scumbag the closest thing to Jesus since the pope.
Meanwhile most Americans are too busy being influenced by television sound bites crafted by highly paid Wall Street advertising agencies and dubious public opinion polls to engage in any critical individual thinking of their own anymore. And so it goes that he, with the tiny hands and brain and big bone spurs between his ears, the chief fornicator of all things good, true and just, is given free reign to keep humping and pumping away at everything this country has ever stood for: the complete antithesis of anything this clown prince stands for, which is nothing more than that of a grunting stuffed hog wallowing in the slime of a stinking mud pond.
But hey, fools, give the Beeg Boss Hog a wave and a few oink oinks to let him know how much you love tyranny.
Marco Munez
Clarkston
Tired of high drug prices
I am writing this letter due to the fact that drug prices are going through the roof. As a senior, if I have to make a choice between getting medication and keeping the roof over my head and food on the table, medications go to the bottom of the list.
This is not acceptable by any means. I am tired of the partisan fighting. Vote to lower drug prices. Remember, someday you may be in the same situation.
Cheryl Martin
Lewiston
Dams not the culprit
When will people understand the fish problem is not the rivers. The ocean is where fish spend most of their lives.
They are not returning to the rivers from the ocean because the ocean is over-fished, has too many protected predators and has severe pollution problems.
Fish are not returning to rivers that have no dams because of ocean problems, not dams.
We need to fix the ocean first before dam removal that will cost a lot of money.
Fix the ocean first.
Abel Workman
Weippe