Remembering two queens
Since the Lewiston Roundup started in 1935, it has had more than 80 queens. Two died recently at their homes in Los Angeles.
Julie Gibson, 106 years old, passed away Oct. 2, and 79-year-old Susan Cox Valley Stauffer died Nov. 20.
Both had interesting lives.
Gibson was a Hollywood actress and entertainer whose real name was Camille Sorey. She was born and raised in Lewiston and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1931 a few houses away from her home at 1327 Ninth Ave.
After high school, she sang on radio and took the stage name of Julie Gibson.
She came back to Lewiston in 1939 and sang at the Riverside Dance Hall in North Lewiston. Mayor Eugene Bauman presented her with the keys to the city.
During World War II, she helped entertain troops, including a tour with Bob Hope.
In 1944, she was the Lewiston Roundup queen and rode in the parade in a surrey with Idaho Gov. C. A. Bottolfsen. Gibson had bit parts in several movies.
Stauffer graduated from Clarkston High in 1958 when she lived at a small horse ranch located where Walla Walla Community College is now.
In 1958, she was Lewiston Roundup queen and Miss Rodeo Idaho. Hollywood actor Gary Cooper pinned the banner on her when she was named Miss Rodeo America.
After graduating from the University of Idaho, she was an outstanding California teacher for 40 years. She was best known as the leader of an “outreach” program for troubled teenagers.
Dick Riggs
Lewiston
Lincoln, not Trump
I wholeheartedly agree with David Abbott’s points in his Dec. 11 Tribune letter titled, “Better than Lincoln?” He articulates verbatim my views toward the 53 percent of recently surveyed Republicans who think Donald Trump is a better president than Abraham Lincoln.
As a former history and journalism instructor, this survey result only reinforces the construct that when an American chooses not to be a lifelong learner of history and remains a non-participant in his or her democratic republic, ignorance will prevail.
Unfortunately, this seems the case here.
It is significant to note the words inscribed above the marble replica where the 16th president immortally sits in Washington, D.C.: “In this temple, as in the hearts of the people for whom he saved the Union, the memory of Abraham Lincoln is enshrined forever.”
However, since this survey’s release, tears are now seen dripping from his eyes and the following words are inscribed below his feet: “It’s my party, and I’ll cry if I want to.”
Patrick Shannon
Clarkston
Misled about Midas
After reading a recent article about Midas Gold from the Associated Press, we were left wondering: Where was the other side of the story? The article seemed to be giving misleading claims about Midas Gold.
It is a common practice for companies to assist with initial drafts of project documents. Their 10 years of research and knowledge of Stibnite can be valuable to the different agencies. The final decision is still left in the hands of regulators.
We are concerned about the current condition of the fish up in the Stibnite mining area. We personally investigated the area in August 2018. At that time, the fish couldn’t even swim to their native spawning grounds because an abandoned mine pit is in the way. Their habitat is slowly being choked by sediment and high levels of antimony and arsenic. Currently, these fish, protected under the Endangered Species Act, are not in the prime conditions others had led us to believe.
It is our understanding that Midas Gold wants to clean up the site and protect fish. We should let them.
Ashley Thompson
Cascade
Is this not news?
The fact that there were demonstrations all over this country on Tuesday supporting the impeachment of President Donald Trump was apparently not worthy of any reporting in the Lewiston Tribune. In fact, it was not on the nightly news on KLEW-TV or any other news reports I read, heard or saw with the exception of PBS and the national political noisemakers.
Regardless of whether we are for or against impeachment or this president or what we personally think of these demonstrations, this was news. It was pretty important news. And it was certainly worthy of at least a mention, particularly since it was happening in hundreds of cities across the U.S.
I want to know why your paper did not even mention it Wednesday morning.
And maybe you can also explain why you think the other news outlets didn’t think it worth even a mention and why the “boots on the ground” news sources seem to have blackballed this event.
Alice J. “AJ” Barnett
Clarkston