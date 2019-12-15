Still learning
I remember many years ago I was introduced to the theory that if all knowledge in the world was divided into a “pie shaped” distribution, there would be three pieces:
1) I know what I know (KK) . ...
2) I know what I don’t know (KDK). ...
3) I know that I don’t know what I don’t know (KDKDK). ...
I used to think that with more education, extensive reading and with great teachers, I could make a dent into the third category. Now in my 70s, I have spent a lifetime living, learning and experiencing. I have come to the conclusion that my “pie shaped” distribution of learning has not changed much at all. If anything, it has ballooned and bulged at the seams (like a pie expanding upwards vs. sideways). I have learned more (KK), disregarded or not embraced much of what I have learned (KDK) and come to grips with the fact that this universe that I live in is immense, challenging, changing and mostly beyond my comprehension (KDKDK) as science, technology and progress leave me and all of us living in the here and now.
Therefore, I feel it is essential that we remain open minded to new ideas, always remain kind and considerate of others’ views and each other, that we trust those with the knowledge, facts and expertise we may never possess and that all of us continue to receive more education, read extensively and surround ourselves with great teachers, friends and acquaintances.
Mike Kinziger
Deary
Cops can’t take credit
I see the Lewiston Police Department is patting itself on the back because property crimes are down.
This is one reason they are down. We caught a crook in a rental house we have. We called the LPD.
They got there and looked around a little. There was nothing to look for as we had the guy by the neck in the house. We all went outside — us, him and five or six LPD guys.
They decided to let the bad guy go.
He drove off in an old junk car with no insurance or driver’s license and a trunk full of stolen items from who knows where.
He came back about two weeks later and stole around $2,000 worth of our stuff from our shed on the same property. He was never caught because we never bothered to call LPD.
They don‘t or won‘t do anything.
We have had other burglaries on our home property, also, and knew it would be a waste of time to call the cops.
This might be a reason crimes are down. Nobody bothers to call or report them to the police. It’s just a waste of a phone call.
The LPD has nothing to do with the crime rate being up or down.
Gary McKittrick
Lewiston
Laughing at Sayre
Another column from Jeff Sayre and another chance to laugh at his incredible dishonesty. The title of his latest whine-fest about how President Donald Trump is treated so unfairly was “After three years, stop the lies about President Trump.”
It should have been titled ... “After three years, stop the lies, President Trump.”
It takes quite a bit of temerity by Sayre to scold the media and others to stop telling lies about the president when Trump himself has told more than 13,000 lies since he took office.
In 2019 alone, according to Politifacts, Trump had 120 Pants on Fire statements. I wonder if Sayre would consider these “misinformation” or “disinformation. ...”
It is quite an irony that Sayre is horrified by the spreading of misinformation and disinformation while he and the other conservative writers for the Sunday Tribune spread the stuff like a farmer spreads manure on his field.
What is truly telling is that in his wordy and breathless column, he neglected to even come up with one, not one example. Really?
If there is anything I agree with him about, it is the misinformation found nearly everywhere in the media but especially at his beloved Fox “News. ...”
Since he found out the inspector general’s report Monday dismissed all of his and Trump’s “deep state” theories, he’s now pinning his hopes on a partisan report commissioned by Trump’s sycophant Attorney General William Barr. ...
He and his conspiracy theorists have another chance.
Good luck with that.
Wade Hoiland
Pullman
Crapo’s on the wrong side
Sen. Mike Crapo is blocking the election security bill. He’s a coward and this marks him as a traitor who wants our elections to be stolen. Lock him up.
Brian Amberg
Boise