Slower speeds save lives
First, my thoughts and prayers to the McConville family and all of those who have lost loved ones on the stretch of highway along the Clearwater River Casino.
As speed is almost always a factor in major and fatal accidents, it would seem reasonable to me to treat that section of highway like, for example, Colfax.
By that I mean slow traffic down to 30 or 35 mph along that short corridor. I would guess that might add maybe 30 or so seconds to those traveling that highway.
But if that would save even one life, it would be worth it.
Aaron DeMeyere
Clarkston
Spendthrifts
What are we teaching our children? When I was growing up, my parents taught me to pay my own debts and not to expect others to pay them.
I expect most readers learned the same lesson. It's a good conservative principle.
Now we as a generation are piling up enormous national debt in order to line our pockets with government benefits (yes, my wife and I get Social Security), and we as a generation refuse to pay for them.
Eventually, our chickens will come home to roost. Our children and grandchildren (they will outnumber us, remember) would be fully justified if, when they control the government in the near future, they cut their elders' Social Security drastically in order to preserve some benefits for themselves.
Isn't it time (long past time, really) we showed some maturity and either reduced benefits a little now or raise taxes to pay for them? If you disagree, dear reader, how do you call yourself a conservative?
By the way, dear reader, who do you think is paying for the large portion of these benefits that exceeds tax revenues? China, that's who. It buys billions of dollars of U.S. bonds every year. Eventually, China will come to collect. It won't have to invade or bomb us; it will just use our own courts to evict us and send us back to England, Germany, Mexico, etc. The great American experiment will be dead, a victim of its own people's shortsighted greed.
Dan Whitlock
Lewiston
When TV was new
The article about Blu Mundy brought memories of early Lewiston TV. I disagree with Steve Branting that she had the first live broadcast show on KLEW.
It's been 63 years since KLEW aired in 1955, but I recall early shows of "Cowpoke (Don Paul) and Hipockets," a children's show that was probably part of or a clone of "Uncle Jimmy's Club House," a Yakima show. The live show featured children who were having a birthday or were there with groups.
There was also the "Don Paul Show," which featured local entertainers, including Blu Mundy. It also regularly featured Eva Jo Dowdy and her brother Ronny Dowdy, one of the early members of the band Coltrain.
Young people today who get hundreds of channels, thousands of shows to stream and video games cannot comprehend the excitement of locals who got their first TV with only one channel in 1955. While waiting for KLEW to start airing, we would watch the test pattern, hoping something might come on early.
Local people of my generation remember when TV and radio were not on 24 hours a day. Children may not have been awake when TV signed off, but we went to sleep quietly or secretly listening to "Night Train," until the radio signed off the air, and got up Saturday and waited for TV to sign back on.
While I disagree with Branting about the show, thanks for recalling pleasant memories.
Sandi Beckvold
Lewiston
News flashes
This is the latest news flash hot from the establishment Republican and socialist Democrats' telegraph: World conniving to an end - stop - women, children and minorities affected won't - stop - all President Donald Trump's fault - stop - as described by Karl Marx - stop - continue to use the useful - stop - ala Paul Oman, Marco Munez and Danny Radakovich - stop.
Kevin O. Thomason
Craigmont
To save fish
I was reading the Dec. 19 paper about tearing out the dams. We would be destroying one of the most efficient forms of power plus thousands of jobs to save fish.
In the same paper on the same day, the government was being sued for not stopping salmon fishing on the West Coast. The whales are dying because not enough fish are coming in to feed them.
In the same paper on the same day, I read that a fish hatchery kills 6.2 million smolts due to poor management. If these hatcheries had a monthly equipment check to see if the equipment worked properly, the 6.2 million accidents would be avoided.
Dave Long
Clarkston