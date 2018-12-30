Give us a break
Some time ago, Nathan Alford had an article in the Lewiston Tribune stating that the news reported by the paper was factual and unbiased.
Really?
Is that why the Dec. 23 paper was full of liberal columnists blasting the Trump administration (no, I don't think he's a choir boy either, but) along with the Mike Lukovich cartoon garbage?
At least give it a break on holidays.
Christmas day's paper had the usual tasteless cartoon and the rantings of Eugene Robinson.
On Dec. 26, Dana Milbank was spouting off, and if I remember correctly, Thanksgiving was the same scenario.
Even though it's hard for the Tribune to do, try to show some class during the holidays.
On a separate note, earlier this week, Marty Trillhaase had an editorial suggesting Gary Peters step away from the airport board.
Again really?
So let's have one of the people who genuinely cares about the future of our airport step away?
Also, Mr. Trillhaase, did you happen to attend the fantastic air show put on by Peters, Gayle Wilson and many others? These people care, and events like that do draw positive attention to the airport facility.
Wayne Vantrease
Lewiston
Obama was far worse
Recently Democrats accused President Donald Trump of a massive conspiracy and fraud on the American people. ...
If you want real fraud, go for the eight years of Barack Obama in the Oval Office.
A little-known member of Congress is suddenly promoted by multimillionaire backers and awarded the Nobel Prize - for what? His faith minister is known for abusive slurs. ...
He has suspicious business dealings with friends of doubtful honesty in Chicago.
His Hawaii birth certificate has been called, by experts, a computerized fake. ...
Even if born in Hawaii, ... he is not a "natural born" citizen as constitutionally required, since his acknowledged father was never a citizen. ...
His actions include conspiring with Hillary Clinton and others to cover up the Benghazi disaster, working with Clinton on the sale of U.S. uranium to Russia, telling Vladimir Putin he could be more flexible after the 2012 election and being involved in promoting Robert Mueller's Russia investigation on Trump. Obama's entire years in the White House were full of treasonous actions, a huge fraud on citizens of the United States.
He and Michelle are enjoying perks given to past presidents, paid by taxpayers, while Trump is harassed by Mueller and accused of treason by Democrats.
I guess it would be impossible to impeach a noncitizen, but one might hope the fraud might be stripped of everything amassed during the past 10 years and deported to Kenya, the country of his birth, never to be allowed into the U.S. again. ...
Flora Teachman
Kamiah
Breach casino
It was with sadness that I read the article on the front page of the Dec. 16 paper regarding the fatalities near the Clearwater River Casino.
It seems to me there is such a simple solution: If breaching dams can save the lives of fish, wouldn't it make sense to "breach" the casino to save human lives?
Just asking.
Jerry Coleman
Troy