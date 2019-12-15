Get him a drink
I had an out-of-body experience and watched Nancy Pelosi speak before Congress. She banged her shoe on the podium and screamed obscenities. I thought it was an LSD flashback. Come to find out it was from vaping.
Pelosi stared at me with hateful eyes and I could read her mind: “After I take out Trump, you’re next.”
Then I remembered what her daughter said: “Mess with my mom and she will take you out.”
I panicked and found myself running with the lemmings and leaping off cliffs.
I woke up on the floor of the bar with people hovering over me. I thought they were cherubims. The EMTs arrived, wrapped my head in gauze and asked me, “Do you want to go to the hospital?”
“Hell no. I need a drink.”
James Claffey
Orofino
Trump’s fake figures
I would like to correct some claims John Webb made in his Nov. 24 letter. President Donald Trump called Barack Obama’s figures “fake,” but he is now drawing from the same government data:
l Trump’s economy is not the best by far. Economic growth under Bill Clinton was 3.2 percent. Even with the Great Recession, Obama averaged 2.1 percent. The economy is now slowing and will reach only 2.2 percent at the end of this year.
l Obama brought down the unemployment rate from a high of 10 percent at the end of 2009 to 4.7 percent at the end of his two terms (it is now 3.5 percent). The percentages for black and Hispanics were already dropping steadily under Obama.
l Obama reduced the annual budget deficit from 10 to 3.2 percent. Under Trump it has now risen to 4.8 percent, primarily because of the GOP tax cut. The 2019 deficit is estimated at nearly $1 trillion, almost double Obama’s last three annual deficits.
l The records for the stock market under Obama will be difficult to beat: The Dow Jones doubled, the S&P went up 182 percent and the NASDAQ increased 250 percent.
l Factory output was down almost 1 percent during the last 12 months, primarily because of the tariffs. Trump ignorantly declared that China would pay, but this year’s bill is about $1,000 per family.
In another letter, I will address Webb’s claims about troops returning home (none so far), wall building (zero miles) and coal coming back (it’s not).
Nick Gier
Moscow