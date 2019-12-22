‘Harriet’ arrived
Thank you to the Village Centre Cinemas for bringing the movie “Harriet” about Harriet Tubman to Lewiston. It was an excellent and awe-inspiring movie.
Nancy Rosch
Lewiston
Trump’s good for Putin
Once again President Donald Trump has left a NATO conference in total disarray with his bizarre antics. Vladimir Putin must be laughing his head off.
It is pretty common knowledge that Vlad, an old KGB hack, is just dying to reconstitute the Soviet Union by regaining dominion over the former Eastern Bloc states. Every time NATO is weakened, Putin is just encouraged.
From his actions. Trump clearly knows nothing about the military or geopolitics. So it is a waste of time and harmful to our interests for Trump to attend any NATO meeting. We ought to send some retired general. At least the general would make some sense.
It is odd, though, how much of what Trump does ends up benefiting Russia, ranging from weakening NATO to letting Russia essentially take over Syria.
It is pretty sickening since anyone with any brains knows that Russia is still our enemy.
What happened to the old-time Republicans who were the biggest commie fighters around? They are evidently too busy kissing up to Trump so they can stay in power that they have forgotten their moral values.
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston