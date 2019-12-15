Where’s the money?
It is time the residents of Lewiston demand the library begin paying back the $999,000 the city of Lewiston loaned to it.
This money was our tax dollars in a slush fund. It was to be used for things like the wastewater treatment plant, road improvements and water plant improvements.
Why did we buy $36,000 in new windows for the library if it had $500,000 in a saving account? Where did the money go with the sale of the library property on Thain?
Why on Earth are we allowing our city officials to continue spending money like it is growing on trees when our taxes continue to rise.
The residents of downtown Lewiston should be up in arms. Not only did taxes go sky high but your water and wastewater payment was raised as well.
I should bring your attention to the Normal Hill Cemetery. It received the green light to use our $68,500 in taxes for: $14,000 for picnic tables, benches and garbage cans, $1,500 for wayfinding signs, $30,000 for columbariums, $2,000 for landscaping and $20,000 for a buy back program for used, unwanted grave plots.
Now let me remind you the Lewiston Orchards cemetery receives no financial help from the city of Lewiston.
If we think this is the end, think again.
They have only begun with Community Park. There is to be a new splash pad, dog park and aquatic center. But there are no sidewalks for your children to safely walk home on Warner.
Kathleen Schock
Lewiston
Asserts his innocence
... Judge Jay Gaskill has denied my motion for new trial after presiding over my third unconstitutional trial this past September. ...
Gaskill admits he violated an Idaho statute, but it does not matter. ...
Gaskill states there is not a “scintilla” of evidence to support jury tampering or jury misconduct. He forgets that early in one trial, unknown persons attempted to contact the newly seated jurors by telephone. The calls originated from Grangeville and the trial was in Caldwell. The odds are astronomical against this being happenstance. No investigation ensued, although such tampering would constitute a felony. Gaskill is covering this up by preventing any investigation. ...
In Gaskill’s original “finding of facts,” he wrote I had entered a plea of guilty — after more than two years of trial preparation? Dementia? He had to correct his egregious error.
In Gaskill’s order denying my new trial, he states evidence of a phone call made by my brother, Bryan, was never proffered to the jury. This is a lie and demonstrably false. ...
Gaskill knows my trial was unconstitutional on a variety of fronts and will never admit the truth. Such blatant falsehoods by a sitting judge should be of paramount concern to all citizens in this area.
Gaskill could also be suffering from some age-related mental condition. ...
Either scenario deems my conviction being unworthy of confidence and it must be reversed. Gaskill says he’ll retire next June. He should do it now. I am an innocent man. ...
Mark H. Lankford
Lewiston
Inslee’s impractical
Gov. Jay Inslee wants the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to come up with a non-violent plan to deal with wolves eating the local livestock.
While this seems like an almost impossible task, may I offer a suggestion that was passed on to me by my father?
As a very young boy, I was also faced with the seemingly impossible task of trying to catch birds. My father suggested I simply put salt on their tails.
While I never did catch any birds, I was kept busy for a couple of days and provided great amusement for my family.
I hope this suggestion helps, if not to solve the problem then to distract the fools who wish for impractical answers.
Dick Mitchell
Lewiston