Swallowing a poison pill
The voters roundly spanked the Lewiston City Council and city manager and told them to leave. They are not happy about it, and will have their revenge before exiting.
The existing crew decided that this year, of all the 12 years since the Twin City Foods pea plant was razed, was the ideal time to foist off on the new council and mayor a little joy: commit to buying and improving that property for more than $2.5 million, leaving the city with the need to improve the property (for about another $11 million) so it can someday be sold to someone yet unknown.
Contrary to earlier reports, Lewiston couldn’t repair its ailing infrastructure, thus requiring a whopping raise in utility fees. Administrative Services Director Dan Marsh “painted a rosy picture of the city’s finances” (Nov. 23 Lewiston Tribune).
When corporations do this, it’s called “swallowing a poison pill.”
It’s meant to teach the incoming administration an expensive lesson. This incoming city administration will be saddled with millions in unexpected expenses.
The existing council announced its intention to make this mistake on Monday. This is just in time to bury the new strong mayor government with a white elephant that, while showing some future promise, will serve as a giant hole into which the taxpayers will have to pour money for potentially decades.
Those who labored to change city government should attend Monday’s meeting and scream bloody murder. It won’t change anything, but you’ll feel better.
Rick Rogers
Clarkston
Hell of a job, Joey
So we had a president who built a wall to keep illegal intruders out and than an old senile dude named Joey comes along and declared it be taken down and the gates opened, Then he blames the first guy because everyone is coming in. And on that same day, the old senile dude shuts down U.S. oil wells and pipelines, which destroys America’s energy independence obtained previously for the first time in 70 years. He blames the oil companies for the current high prices, which have doubled in a year, and then makes the comment: “Can you believe how high gas prices are right now?”
So hell of a job, old senile dude. You’ve managed to bring back the 1918 pandemic, the 1929 Great Depression, the 1968 race riots, and the 1973 gas lines, all at the same time.
Dr. Joseph Mengele, the “angel of death,” practiced experimental medicine on Jews and now we have our own Dr. Anthony Fauci, who helped finance and enhance deadly virus “gain of function” experiments at the Wuhan laboratories in China. Millions have died since his endeavors and he still works for Joey, although China still claims that the coronavirus came from an old bat. But Nancy Pelosi claims she had no involvement whatsoever.
This whole mess has come to fruition in only 10 months. It almost seems like all of it was planned by Barack Hussein Obama who said he would “fundamentally change America.”
The old senile dude has accomplished a lot.
John Webb
Reubens
Well cared for
I have been going to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center’s Cancer Center every three weeks for three years now and the staff there is the most caring, kind and efficient group of people you would ever want taking care of you .
I call the nurses my living angels as they make you feel so special. Every one is only there for the patient and what they can do to make you comfortable. One of my favorites is that in these chilly days, you are offered a warm blanket and a pillow.
Unfortunately the room is almost always full. But they treat each patient like she is the only patient they have.
Sharon Day
Lewiston