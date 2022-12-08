Taxed too much
I don’t know what the city of Lewiston is trying to achieve. But by the increase in my property tax, I would say they are trying to see how many people they can chase out of the city.
Updated: December 8, 2022 @ 3:07 am
I understand property values went up, but I also know that at some time they will collapse.
Have any of you ever heard of a tax being lowered? Neither have I.
The assessed value of my home went up a little more than $100,000.
My property tax went up a little more than $1,200 over what I paid last year.
I am currently paying the school district about $1,200. Having worked in the district, I have witnessed the amount of waste that occurs daily.
Yet we still pay for it.
The city wants to build a $95 million park on the backs of hard-working people who are barely surviving in today’s economy.
Maybe it’s time for the people of Lewiston to stand up and say enough is enough.
Paula Roman
Lewiston
Adverse effects
“Died Suddenly” is the name of the compelling, free, online documentary by Stew Peters (www.citizenfreepress.com and other sites), featuring doctors, embalmers, military personnel and others who share significant concerns regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.
U.S. life insurance companies have reported an “overwhelming and unexplained” all-cause death rate — up by 40% over the national average.
Lt. Col. Theresa Long, an Army medical doctor, is a whistleblower who recently testified before the Idaho Legislature. Long said she has “never seen such a litany of debilitating and potentially deadly” conditions (heart-related, strokes, cancers, tumors, miscarriages, etc.) and raises questions about forced, experimental COVID-19 injections.
Embalmers with many years of experience also express concern for humanity, noting high and sudden death rates (young and old alike), not COVID-19-related, and report seeing “strange anomalies” or “white fibrous structures” not seen prior to 2021 in the blood in bodies, certain to cause strokes, etc. They believe there is a connection to what they are seeing and the COVID-19 injection.
Entrepreneur Steve Kirsch took the initial COVID-19 shot but now believes that more questions ought to be raised by Congress concerning safety and efficacy of the vaccine data, and said that people would go “ape s***” crazy if they actually knew what was in it.
James Thorp, a medical doctor with 43 years of experience in high-risk obstetrics, has seen “death and destruction like never before” and stated: “The (COVID-19) vaccine causes significant inflammatory effect” — noting significant fetal cardiac arrest (or fetuses having heart attacks in the womb).
Ronda Granlund
Clarkston
