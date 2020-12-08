Same price, smaller size
Well, you have proven my theory. The canned food and bacon producers, etc., have reduced the size of their products and charge as much or more than the original price. Now you prove it by getting on the bandwagon.
You reduce your production one-seventh and still charge the same subscription price, I bet.
The reason your rag of a paper is making less money is due to crap like all of the anti-conservative B.S. you print, the reporting without proof of what you print and opinionating instead of reporting real news with no bias.
This leaves me one choice of any news at all, except Keith Havens’ weather program and his news readers in training. Unfortunately, they can only read what is presented to them from major biased media outlets. A little local news creeps in from time to time.
No one believes that reducing sizes is not just a money grab by greedy producers.
Roy Dotson
Lewiston
Try this approach
I just read the article by reporter Joel Mills on the need for “action” to build a new county courthouse, that the cost should be only $42 million and that the main reason the county wants to build its new edifice is that of the security concern of moving inmates through the public spaces of the existing courthouse, even though those same inmates are shackled and chained.
Or perhaps the county is concerned that the public will savagely attack those same inmates as they slowly make their way through the current courthouse to receive justice.
Either way, such an explanation seems more than far-fetched. But hey, that sounds so much better than the last official explanation of why we needed a new courthouse in which the many legal firms that rely upon the business the courthouse provides would be sorely affected if we build a new courthouse in another location.
Here’s an idea: Why don’t we put up a metal pole building (very cheap) next to the recently built county jail in North Lewiston, which cost more than $20 million, so that the legal community can gather and the inmates can safely and efficiently shuttle back and forth from jail to court. The legal community would still be affected, but the public would be safe from those potentially marauding inmates and that is what matters, right?
Brian Hensley
Lewiston
Mask mandate not tyranny
I agree with Thomas Hennigan (Dec. 3) that assessing mask efficacy with randomized trials would be ideal, but such trials would be completely uncontrollable and unethical, which is why there are none.
We also know correlations alone do not demonstrate causality. That does not mean, however, we cannot make defendable inferences from multiple independent studies that produce consistent conclusions, particularly population-scale studies that inherently capture the benefits to both mask wearer and for blocking transmission from infected people — unlike his correlation example.
Yet another recent example is Van Dkye et al. (Nov. 27, Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report), which evaluated changes in COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people for 24 counties in Kansas that adhered to the governor’s mask order of July 3 vs. 105 counties that opted not to comply. By comparing the month before the order with approximately seven weeks after, they show that the adherent counties experienced a net decrease in COVID-19 cases (6 percent) whereas the noncompliant counties experienced a 100 percent increase. Clinical trials have their role, but when multiple studies show a consistent pattern, it shouldn’t be ignored.
With respect to the “tyranny” of imposing mask mandates, I often think of the sacrifices made by the Greatest Generation, particularly those who were conscripted and perished in war. I suspect that a significant number of these people would have gladly traded the life-and-death tyranny in their lives for the sacrifice of short-term mask mandates.
I wonder what less-than-complimentary moniker historians will eventually attach to our generation?
Douglas Call
Pullman