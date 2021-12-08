Break social media habit
Social media addiction is one of the fastest-growing addictions today. I would like to open a conversation surrounding the steps we could all take to decrease the amount of time we spend on social media platforms. The Lewiston Tribune is a great outlet to reach a large audience who could then spread the word to their friends and family.
The national average for time spent online is nearly eight hours a day for adults and nearly 10 hours a day for teens. Spending such an excessive amount of time online has proven to negatively contribute to health issues, such as insomnia and obesity. Persistent or solely online communication has also been shown to hinder conflict management and interpersonal skills.
The holiday season is a great opportunity to break some of those negative online habits. For example, online addiction experts recommend that instead of going on auto-pilot as you scroll through your feed, try to be mindful of what you’re seeing, thinking and feeling. Only follow topics that are personally relevant to your life, and block out anything that makes you feel depressed or anxious.
Also, take time for yourself, whether that means going for a walk, visiting with friends and family or reconnecting with your hobbies.
We are all guilty of spending too much time online. But when is enough, enough?
Get out of that anxious loop of checking notifications and messages and instead take time for self-care and a focus on what is truly important.
Elizabeth Baledge
Lewiston
Replace the trees
I was dismayed to drive down Sixth Street in Clarkston and see the trees along the street being cut down. As a child growing up in the valley, I remember when downtown Lewiston had no trees and how hot it would get on Main Street in the summers. The trees Lewiston planted have made the downtown nice, shady and inviting. The city of Lewiston understands the value of maintaining those trees. Clarkston’s trees were not ones that spread out well. I had an office on Sixth Street for years and did have to clean up leaves and sticky droppings from the tree in front of my office. I was willing to do the clean-up just to have the shade and curb appeal.
If they were the wrong type of tree, then the removal should not have taken place until it was done in conjunction with planting of a more suitable species. Simply taking out the trees and putting cement in the sidewalk openings is shortsighted. I understand that a nonprofit is raising funds to replace the trees as soon as possible. Count me in.
Tom Ledgerwood
Clarkston