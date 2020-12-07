Reforming the system
Our political system was designed for the past and we are clearly entering the future. It is also designed to be adversarial, which means half the population will always be unhappy with the way things are. Why not just do what is best for everyone and make everyone happy?
Our electoral democracy is a sham. We now have a more responsive digital democracy, which gets more done overnight than politicians have done in 50 years. I have a plan to put politicians and their fundraisers out to pasture for good.
Congress should represent the local business and economic needs of their region and promote what is best for their economy and their people, rather than what is best for themselves. Redistricting should be based on common economic activities. Government should largely become a benefit administrator for the business community by providing the educated workers, family health care, retirement pensions, security, financial infrastructure and physical infrastructure that all businesses share. Social media will make sure that all businesses act responsibly.
Personal taxes on earned income should be eliminated and replaced by equivalent business taxes on wages. Only those with investment income, capital gains and self-employment income would file returns and pay taxes. Once those taxes have been de-coupled from workers’ paychecks, we can do some real tax reform. ...
For some reason, Democrats seem to be more resistive to my plan for replacing politics with personal and business freedom and responsibility. They think they can regulate away our problems. ...
Paul Sand
White Bird
Here comes trouble
Call socialism what it is — communism. ...
With House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her puppets, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kammie Harris, Barack Obama coming out of the woodwork with his pro-Marxist views, Chuck Schumer and the rest of their communist regime, we are in trouble.
The Bidens are buddies with the Chinese, who are licking their lips at what they have pushed on America.
First China lets loose its Wuhan flu on us, creating a pandemic and shutting down our economy.
Now the Bidens can bring back the trade deficit we were just starting to bring to an even number. It will be $10 for China and $1 for the U.S. when the Bidens are done. ...
I feel sorry for veterans who fought and died for freedom. They are now losing all their wars to the socialism they fought so hard to keep out. ...
I can’t think of many politicians I like. They’re all corrupt, greedy and out for personal gain, so I try to vote for someone who will get something done for the U.S. ...
Give people power and they will think of how to extend gains that go all the way through the working classes. ...
Remember: “ I pledge allegiance to the republic, for which it stands.” This talk of democracy is just a way of pushing socialism on the American people.
It’s way past time for term limits on all politicians.
We also need to hold social media to true journalism. ...
Abel Workman
Weippe
OMG, Republicans
There’s a whole lot of oh my God moments in store for conservatives. President Donald Trump’s awful precedents will come back and bite conservatives where they least expect it.
Just imagine the following scenarios:
l Christian evangelicals convinced the Supreme Court to allow tax dollars to be diverted to religious schools. OMG — just wait until the Church of Satan, the Holy Fatwa Revival School, and the Fat Buddha Seminary line up for their share of tax money.
l The Supreme Court ruling in Trump v. Sierra Club allowed Pentagon money to be diverted to homeland defense infrastructure. Military hawks will scream OMG when Pentagon money is diverted to provide migrant worker day care.
l The Supreme Court refusal for timely hearings on presidential subpoenas means any sitting president can protect law breakers with gag orders. Trump protected Russian collaborators and right wing extremists. Now expect antifa radicals to be shielded the same way.
l Absurdity General William Barr’s ruling that sitting presidents cannot be indicted will allow future presidents to use the Department of Justice to cover up illegal activities, just like Trump did.
l I’ll be laughing my ass off when the next Democratic president withholds disaster funds from red states while awarding excessive amounts to blue states. Or when he or she defunds red state agriculture entitlements. Or uses tax dollars for campaigning and puts the Democratic National Committee headquarters inside the White House.
OMG, Republicans, look at the mess you’ve created.
Paul Oman
Clarkston