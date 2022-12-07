Dick Fry, I am sure there will be plenty of others answering your query about the P-38 being a fighter plane in World War II. One of the most decorated fighter pilots of WWII, Dick Bong, shot down more than 40 enemy Japanese planes with a Lockheed P-38 Lightning fighter plane.
Toward the end of WWII, the P-38 was replaced by the faster P-51 Mustang.
Today any well-preserved P-38 Lightning is rare and virtually priceless.
Nan Vance
Lewiston
Misses Ma Bell
It is astounding at what lengths some people will go to sell something using lies and deception. Telemarketers are in the same category as California used car salesmen and Camp Lejeune ambulance chasers, in my opinion.
They sometimes call before 6 a.m. and after 8 p.m. from the southern jungles of the Philippines identifying themselves as Adam Nelson or Martha Jones barely speaking English and trying to sell Medicare supplements and extended car warranties. The worst of the lot is “Rachel” from a credit card company who’s been calling for nine years now and I sincerely wish she would walk in front of a truck.
They use local community prefixes to get your attention but you hate to block a caller in your area. Then they commence to tell you they are calling from offices on the 30th floor of their branch offices in Reubens, which is nonsense.
And our local cellphone service is beyond awful, only works in the shower stall or under the walnut tree after 5 p.m, so we keep our landline as do many others in this rural area.
This regular phone service is also bad because we can’t connect with local Lenore 836 numbers anymore. No one will fix it and you can’t talk to a human being as they pass the buck and hide from responsibility.
Seriously, we had better more dependable telecommunications from Ma Bell in the ’50s than we do now.
John Webb
Reubens
See ‘Elf’
Give yourself a Christmas gift and go see “Elf.”
It features lots of children who sing and dance. There’s also laughter from a deeply talented cast. Also, the sets are great.
I continue to be surprised by the quality of actors, singers and dancers in our relatively small community.
The elegant 900-plus-seat auditorium makes it an even better experience.