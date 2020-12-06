The war we can’t ignore
Why does Idaho (population 1.7 million) have more COVID-19 deaths (more than 1,000) than Oregon (population 4.3 million) or Utah (population 3.3 million)?
Why does Norway (population 5.4 million) have 351 deaths while nearby Sweden (population 10 million) has 6,972? Sweden initially had a policy called herd immunity but as deaths skyrocketed, it was dropped.
Idaho’s approach is similar to Sweden’s initial actions, and our situation continues to deteriorate. Our hospitals, especially in larger cities, are bulging with COVID-19 patients and several have suspended elective inpatient procedures. Doctors, nurses and ancillary staff work to keep people breathing but can’t get ahead of the onslaught of patients with serious disease.
Meanwhile, various city councils and county health departments try to protect their citizens, but these good faith efforts often further divide people because the internal logic of changing protocols is easily questioned. The tangled messages appear arbitrary, depending on which side of the pandemic transmission fence you’re on.
It’s human nature to justify and then dismiss other beliefs or options after making a decision. “I’ll buy this new Ford F-150. I’ll vote for this candidate. I think COVID-19 is serious. I think it’s a hoax.”
Once we decide, it’s nearly impossible to change our minds about anything. But we’re in a war we can’t ignore.
Please consider what you can do to help others get through this crisis consistent with our collective responsibility to protect the safety of others while still respecting individual freedom.
Joe Cladouhos
Grangeville
Traitors, one and all
The cogent logic of two great songwriters sums it all up.
Bob Dylan said, “Morality has nothing in common with politics.” Jimmy Buffett said we are “wasting away again in Margaritaville, lookin’ for our lost shaker of salt.”
What else can you say, confronted with the Donald Trump-Rudy Guliani-Roger Stone-Michael Flynn flying-dog-and-pony show currently up to their eyeballs in skat trying to hoosegow democracy and overturn the will of more than 81 million Americans who have had enough of the Bozo clown prince and his snake oil bully pulpit to last a hundred lifetimes — and longer?
These clowngoons, including most of the limp biscuit Republicans, are traitors one and all who want President Trump to suspend the Constitution and impose martial law to keep his big broad heinie ensconced in the White House.
Trump is an unadulterated narcissistic fascist, as are most of his hard-core groupies and Republican members of Congress. For them, government has nothing to do with governing, but rather ruling from a fascist throne like those of Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin, Vladimir Putin, et al.
But hey, these yo-yos aren’t totally to blame for the current situation. If the oligarchical Founding Fathers hadn’t given us an election system so easily bamboozled by nefarious noodlekins such as Trump and Co., but instead a simple system where every vote counts equally and every vote is counted, with the winner being he who gets the most votes, we wouldn’t be stuck in this sci-fi nutcracker movie in the first place.
Mike Epstein
Clarkston