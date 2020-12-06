Where’s the correction?
In the last two months of the presidential campaign, one person was giving the American public an assurance of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year. That person was President Donald Trump.
What was the response from the media and the left? Another Trump lie. He is spreading false hope for votes. If he releases a vaccine before May, no one should take it. Trump has done nothing to fight COVID-19.
These types of comments were on the opinion pages and broadcasts, but also in many Associated Press articles run by this paper and the other fake news sources.
That makes it news, right?
Like so many other negative responses during four years from the hate Trump media, these too are proving to have been incorrect and misleading, especially to undecided voters.
We may actually have vaccines administered to those at high risk by end of year.
And we were being warned by the media to watch out for Russian interference in the election. What a mis-direct.
Isn’t it customary to correct erroneous news articles and set the record straight with the readership? The AP did not enhance the integrity or quality of small newspapers during the past four years.
Also, why did Big Pharma increase political donations to the Democrats this year and then announce positive news on the vaccine days after the election?
I’m thinking there will be no reduction in drug costs for another four years under a Joe Biden administration.
Dave Klatt
Kendrick
Eroding freedom
I just got done reading the Dec. 1 Lewiston Tribune. Several items came to my attention about how Democratic governors are handling the coronavirus.
First, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee would not respond back to Rep. Joe Schmick concerning Lancer Lanes. My guess is we are on the wrong side of the state.
For the owners to feel that they have to sell because of government control over small businesses is alarming. On a side note, Lancer Lanes has always allowed Special Olympics to practice for free, both for Twin Rivers, Washington, and Lewis-Clark, Idaho teams.
As for the other article, the Washington State University-University of Southern California game time was moved because of a 10 p.m. curfew in Los Angeles County.
I am guessing that L.A. is Democratic-controlled and they think that the coronavirus comes out after 10 p.m., like the bogeyman.
I also heard that California Gov. Gavin Newsom made all the retailers send back any turkeys more than 10 pounds before Thanksgiving to discourage large groups of people from gathering. This is getting scary as to the power over our freedoms.
Ronald Landrus
Clarkston
Deal with it
Spiritual bypassing is the act of avoiding one’s problems with the use of positive thinking or spiritual ideas. Spiritual bypassing is something that we are all guilty of but isn’t talked about.
A lot of people say, “leave it up to God” or “stay positive.”
This may seem like a harmless method of overcoming issues but, among other things, it can lead to explosive reactions driven from suppressed emotions and a variety of mental health issues. Ignoring these issues will lead to further suffering.
Groups that are most consumed with spiritual bypass are religious and spiritual ones as well as people who have experienced trauma. Many people, including myself, fall into these categories. People from religious groups are the most avoidant of traditional therapy because they are told this portrays doubt in the power of God’s strength. Thus, they turn to spiritual bypass to deal with their issues.
Some ways one can avoid spiritual bypassing are confronting issues that may lead to negative emotions, acknowledging these feelings and being aware of things that trigger negativity.
People are often weary of getting outside help for their problems. However, this might be the most effective option for them. Therapy and support groups can provide more comprehensive counseling than spiritual bypassing.
This being said, spiritual bypassing is universally seen as a bad thing. It is important for people to be aware of it and why it should be avoided for their own sake.
Cassidy McCoy
Lewiston
Don’t yell at employees
The employee at the store I frequent told me someone yelled at him because I don’t wear a mask.
Don’t complain to him. He is not accountable for my decisions and/or behavior. I am.
I pay to shop at the store, not the other around.
As a matter of fact, when Gov. Jay Inslee first mandated wearing masks in his press conference, he said, if you can’t wear a mask due to medical issues, you don’t have to. Just say “medical” and go on about your business.
We still have laws on the books. I can refuse medical treatment from licensed physicians. I can definitely refuse to wear a mask mandated by any politician, especially one who is not a licensed medical doctor.
I don’t care if it’s under advisement of licensed medical professionals. I learned how to exercise my rights from the bra-burning and draft-dodging entitled trust fund baby boomers who complain about me not wearing a mask.
Carol Dowd
Clarkston