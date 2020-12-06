Why not wear a mask?
I read some of the letters from people criticizing the city council for passing the mask mandate.
What is really sad is the fact that they had to take that step in the first place. For some reason, people in this area refuse to wear a mask when they go into a store where social distancing is impractical.
Do those people not care if someone gets sick or are they just so self-centered that they do not care about anybody but themselves? Are they that inconvenienced?
Some claim it’s unconstitutional. What a laugh. Causing someone else to get sick or possibly die should be of some concern. But if you don’t care about anybody but yourself, what else can you say?
Mark Edelblute
Lewiston
Think solar power
Author of many excellent opinions, agronomist Wayne Olson (Nov. 22) wrote he can easily debunk climate change, supporting his claim through the High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program — “analyze the ionosphere and investigate the potential for developing ionospheric enhancement technology for radio communications and surveillance. ...”
Olson based his opinion on conspiracy — the program is being used to “weaponize” weather. Common sense says reject conspiracy theories.
Olson wondered how solar power could possibly run a 500 horsepower motor for 15 hours a day. Not yet.
Think how green power can be used to reduce fossil fuel use for our many conveniences. ...
According to SFGATE, nearly 20 percent of household electricity heats our water. Think about electricity requirements for millions of water heaters — a 5 to 10 percent reduction in electricity would be huge — or of the savings on hundreds of millions of motion detectors, porch/street lights or phones/devices. ...
Construction crews have gone cordless for everything but compressors. Multiply that by thousands of crews nationally and energy savings go through the roof.
Think of a federal program to switch to on-demand water heaters or how our area is perfect for electric cars. ...
Think how saving fuel defies Wall Street and the god of capitalism.
Who knows how far our imaginations could take us? Energy independence and plenty of fuel for heavy equipment, cross-country truckers, farm machinery and large fossil fuel consumers including the biggest — air conditioning. ...
I can only think about the educated ideas agronomists/scientists are capable of.
Jim Roach
Moscow