Slimming down
For all of those climate alarmists out there, please consider the following:
In the United States, the average citizen spends $850 on 40.4 gallons of soda a year.
That’s $21 a gallon for sugar water.
With a population of 350 million, that comes to 14 billion gallons annually.
At 8 pounds per gallon, that comes to 112 billion pounds. That amount of weight requires 2.8 million fully-loaded semi deliveries.
A conservative estimate adds up to 1.4 billion road miles just to deliver poison to the populace — and those are just the deliveries to distribution centers where loads are broken down and delivered by smaller trucks to local retailers.
That only cover sodas.
Other beverages such as beer, wine, and water shipments are not included.
Now, consider how many electric vehicles could be charged just using the electricity consumed by the chillers at our local retailers.
Don’t forget plastics and aluminum for bottling and canning — and related pollution from those.
Additionally, one gallon of soda contains approximately 400 grams (two cups) of sugar. Multiply two cups (each cup weighs 7 ounces) times 14 billion gallons. That’s another 12.3 billion pounds of sugar being shipped around the country.
Another statistic: America saves 39 million gallons of fossil fuel per year for every pound that our average passenger weight decreases.
If you truly want to save the planet, voluntarily drink water from your tap and lose some weight. You will be healthier and you will save a ton of money.
Yeah. Me neither.
Mike Fischer
Nezperce
Spill strategy failing
Joe DuPont, Idaho Fish and Game fisheries manager, has written two recent updates on this year’s unusual steelhead returns. He observed over the years that reasonable estimates of expected one-ocean (A-run) and two-ocean (B-run) steelhead returning to the Snake, Clearwater and Salmon rivers can be based on early returns at Bonneville Dam in August and then reconfirmed in September.
Normally, 63% of returning fish are the smaller one-ocean fish, which went downriver the previous year, and about 37% are two-ocean fish that out-migrated two years ago.
This year’s results are very disturbing as the one-ocean fish seem to comprise a very small percentage, say 7% to 15%, of the total run. The bigger two-ocean fish predominate in an unusual way.
Looking at the fish return data and actions by the fish experts, it appears logical the maximum spill-minimum barging strategy is failing. This failure is, in my opinion, predictable as it has been reported that survival rate of spilled smolts is 40% to 60%, whereas barged smolt survival exceeds 98%.
Inexplicably, fish experts in 2021-22 are seemingly forcing most of the outward-bound smolts over the dams and the result has led to the sparse return, which represent the 2021 smolts.
If this proves to be true in 2023, both the one-ocean and two-ocean runs will have been depleted by the deadly spill strategy.
Returning to maximum barging seems wise.
My prediction is 2023 will likely bring depleted numbers of one-ocean and two-ocean steelhead. This may result in cancellation of steelhead fishing.
Charles Pottenger
Lewiston