Scammed
A little more than a year ago, my son and I hired this local handyman to install a walk-in tub and handicap toilet into my bathroom.
He was instructed to leave all the fixtures and things he removed here, which he did not.
He had not finished the job when I paid him in full.
Well, he has never come back to finish the job.
It was stupid of me to pay him before he finished the job, but I thought he was honest.
He has texted my son with all kinds of lies. He also told me he likes to work for the senior citizens and elderly. I guess we are easier to scam and cheat.
I am going to have to hire another contractor to come in and finish the job as I like my home to look nice, even if I am 84 years old.
Yes, we have contacted the Better Business Bureau.
And to hear and been told about all the lies he has told them — does he not understand that my girls were here at my home when I was in the rehab center as I had just had a serious accident? They saw what went on.
Do you think he is going to get a good recommendation from me?
Alyce Lundvall
Lewiston
Cease public education
A few weeks ago, I wrote on these pages about the need to get politics and the government out of education entirely. Our children’s education is far too important to leave it to bureaucrats and teacher union lackeys. It should return to the control of parents and our free enterprise system.
Surrendering our schools to the government is a surrender to socialism. Most scholars agree that the essence of socialism is the closed loop of government control, while the essence of capitalism is free enterprise in the open marketplace.
Capitalism is not a dirty word. Capitalism has created our progressive, technologically successful nation that is the envy of the world. So why does a successful business society tolerate an openly socialistic and government-controlled public education system?
Let parents and students (young and old) become consumers of learning instead of slaves to the dictates of bureaucrats.
Just as there is no connection between church and state found in our U.S. Constitution, neither is there any authority for our governments to have anything to do with education. We should institute a public policy to separate school and state, too.
No tax dollars should be expended for public education. Tax-supported public education is fiscally irresponsible and educationally harmful. And I say, let’s start over with a constitutional and free enterprise approach.
More than ever our world needs thinkers and doers to wrestle with the problems of a complex, technological age. The last thing we need are more climate change warriors spouting commie slogans.
Dennis Fuller
Orofino
U.S. alone can’t fix it
First, let me just say I do believe our planet’s climate is changing.
But I do have some questions:
How much of it is caused by human activity?
What is the temperature the Earth is supposed to be. I read where more people still die from cold than heat.
When Hannibal attacked Italy in 216 B.C., he took African fighting elephants across the Alps. There were no glaciers at that time, so Earth must have been warmer at that time in history than it is now.
The United States will spend trillions fighting climate change, trying to get to zero carbon while China gets to continue making coal-fired energy with no controls for 30 years.
American companies will go to less-regulated countries as they have in the past and American workers will suffer.
I am not saying we should not try. But this is one planet. We cannot control the planet’s atmosphere by ourselves.
Speaking of shipping jobs to foreign countries: How do the Democrats justify cutting oil production in this country where our oil industry produces cleaner oil then Russia or Saudi Arabia? We are now buying more less environmentally friendly oil from them. It makes no sense to me.
Russia, China and OPEC are raking in billions at the expense of the American worker.
It’s disgraceful.
Dan Long
Clarkston
No relief
Does it bother the Lewiston Tribune or its readers that The Associated Press story regarding the “U.S. to release 50 million barrels of oil” from the strategic reserve failed to report that it will last Americans 2½ days? Wow — great relief from future gas prices and less reserve in case of war. Join that with the Page 2 story about Russia and China signing a cooperation agreement against the U.S.
Makes you thankful for all the help we get from our government and The Associated Press, right?
Bob Taylor
Clarkston