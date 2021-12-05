Save the Civic
I just read the article about the city of Lewiston potentially buying the old Twin Cities Food property. I don’t know if that is a good or bad idea. But in my opinion, a much better way of spending some money would be to do the repairs on the old Civic Theatre building on Eighth Street.
A classic building like that will not be built again. Once it’s gone, it’s gone.
It adds so much character to the area. I always hear people saying it’s too bad this building or another was torn down to make way for the latest fast-food place or bank.
Let’s preserve some history.
Greg Bly
Clarkston
Left in the dark
City council executive sessions are routinely scheduled at 5:15 p.m. so any decision made can be acted on at the regular meeting at 6 p.m. before the attending public.
The Nov. 22 council agenda scheduled the executive session as the last action item to be acted on by the council.
The agenda item stated: “VIII. EXECUTIVE SESSION: Idaho Code 74-206 (1)(c), to acquire an interest in real property not owned by a public agency. Action item.”
The term “action item” means the council will vote that night on the subject discussed during the executive session.
The public had no way of knowing that the subject of the meeting was the staff’s (City Manager Alan Nygaard and Community Development Director Laura Von Tersch) pitch that the city should buy the 11.5 downtown acres owned by Twin City Foods for $2 million and it wanted the council to vote on the proposal that night — despite the fact that the public who had attended the meeting had left, having no idea what the subject to be acted on was.
A professional developer had opted not to buy the property for $2 million, which would also have required $7.4 million in infrastructure and an unknown amount to rid the soil of lead, asbestos, PCBs and petroleum products and suggested the city assume its contract.
To its credit, the council has scheduled a staff report for the work session on Monday and a vote at the Dec. 13 regular session. I thought you should know.
John Bradbury
Lewiston