Turkey day tussling
Watching football on Thanksgiving brought to mind how, from 1945 to 1952, I watched Lewiston and Clarkston high schools play each other in the annual traditional football game with thousands of other fans — one year at Adams Field in Clarkston and the other at our LHS Bengal Field.
The game always started at 11 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. so fans and we players would be home for turkey dinner by 3 p.m. or so.
Women and girls wore corsages with a purple L on gold or a red C on white.
The afternoon before, the Lewiston student body gathered downtown on Main Street, gave some cheers and then serpentined through town and even into some businesses such as Montgomery Ward and C.C. Anderson.
That night we had a huge bonfire pep rally.
The annual Turkey Day Tussle was played from 1916 through 1952 with the Bantams winning 19 and the Bengals 16. There were some hijinks some years such as the L on the Lewiston Hill becoming a C and a C turned into an L.
Bantam roosters were known to be let loose on the field.
Bengal players still living from their 7-0 win in 1945 include Bill Wright, Kenny Peterson and Lou Damman, who scored the touchdown.
Bengal fans still living are Marion Shinn and Ron Jones, both 99.
Ah, memories.
Dick Riggs
Lewiston
GOP attempts a coup
Literally, President Donald Trump’s supporters are attempting a coup to overthrow the U.S. government.
Trump supporters are openly, publicly laying out their plans to commit a coup of the U.S. government by using Congress and a cabal of Federalist Society judges to negate the will of the people.
Trump supporters are, literally, fascist autocrats who don’t believe in freedom, democracy or anything America has traditionally stood for.
Trump supporters have been so completely conned that they think not honoring the results of a free and fair election is somehow patriotic. Instead, they maintain a multifaceted plan to deny the election results and attack the very fabric of our elections, maliciously doing irreparable damage to our country’s ability to have functional elections in the future.
Trump supporters are attempting to destroy American democracy entirely and replace it with fascist autocracy.
There are no successful lawsuits and there is no proof of voter fraud. There is only the fantastical make-believe world of Trump supporters thinking that not honoring election results is somehow patriotic, when in the real world it’s an attempted coup of our duly elected government.
The GOP plan is to have a Congress and radically religious ideologue judges with strong ties to the Federalist Society overturn the will of the people.
We are witnessing a coup that began the day the Federalist Society was founded.
Trump supporters are openly, in public, attempting a coup of the U.S. government. We can’t let them get away with it.
Brian Rhoades
Genesee