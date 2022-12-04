The Lewiston Tribune keeps referring to the horrific event on Nov. 13 in Moscow as a “tragedy.” This is the same word used by all reporting organizations in the aftermath of fires, hurricanes, tornadoes, earthquakes or buildings falling down.
In subheadlines, the Tribune refers to the students as havwing been “killed.”
People are killed every day in traffic accidents and falling down stairs.
No, Tribune, there are better words in the English language to describe the situation. The correct words are “murder” and “murdered” respectively, and you should stop soft-pedaling the language to assuage the public’s feelings.
Four young people were savagely, brutally murdered in Moscow. Yet the front-page stories are about the candlelight vigils being held because of the mass sorrow at the loss.
Sure, those are stories. But the real story continues to be of considerably more importance. Murders like these are generally solved when the aroused public puts heavy pressure on the officials.
The police continue to declare it was a “targeted” attack. This indicates some idea of who the person doing the targeting was. Yet, without explanation, a suspect is not in custody.
The daily reporting focus should be that one or more soulless psychopaths (probably a serial killer) is likely walking around the city, perhaps around the greater community.
Yet the public, according to the Tribune, is just unimaginably sad about the whole affair, as if it is part of some television drama.
This cannot be called good journalism, but it is typical Tribune journalism.