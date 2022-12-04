Applauds city council
Nov. 14 was a great day, or should I say a great evening, for the citizens of the city of Lewiston and the greater Pacific Northwest.
Applauds city council
Nov. 14 was a great day, or should I say a great evening, for the citizens of the city of Lewiston and the greater Pacific Northwest.
On that evening, the Lewiston City Council, led by council President Hannah Liedkie, took a heroic stand against environmental extremists who want to tear out our lower Snake River dams.
Four members of Citizens for the Preservation of Fish and Dams were joined by a half-dozen union brothers from Clearwater Paper in speaking out to defend our dams.
Against great pressure from local and regional environmental groups, the councilors proudly voted 5 to 1 to pass a resolution to preserve and defend the four lower Snake River dams from destruction. They truly understand how important these dams are to our city and region.
Good job.
Marvin F. Dugger
Lewiston
Speak up, GOP
With Republicans taking control of the House, they must now disclose their plans.
During the campaign, the Republicans whined and moaned about inflation, the border and illegal drug imports without saying what they would do.
During the campaign, Republicans threatened Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security. Then, they denied their threats to those programs. Which is it?
Border control requires people. Former President Donald Trump’s wall didn’t work. So, how will they add thousands of Border Patrol agents and immigration judges? How will they build courtrooms? What will it cost? Who will pay?
Sen. Mike Crapo went on and on about the horrors of inflation. He proposed nothing in terms of a solution. The same goes for Republicans nationally. What’s the Republican plan? How will it work?
The Democrats’ plan to limit inflation was lowering the cost of prescription drugs. Will the Republicans do something about skyrocketing prescription costs?
Idaho’s congressional delegation voted against bringing computer chipmaking back to the U.S. Micron Technology, an Idaho company, built its biggest new plant in New York while a smaller one is slated for Idaho.
Why do Republicans want us all to be dependent on China for computer chips?
Does the Republican Party have some secret plan to control the border, reduce inflation and bring the jobs back?
The 2024 election will be about people and policies for the future, not what happened six or eight years ago. Do Republicans have any policies?
It’s time for full disclosure. Idahoans deserve to know.
Mark Sherry
Lewiston
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today and you'll never see this pop-up again!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.