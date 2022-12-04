Pants on fire
Far-right Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, has admitted for a long time that the disgraced former guy, Trumpy, lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden.
Recently, Crenshaw said that “behind closed doors, all the election deniers, the profligate mouthpieces of the ‘big lie’” know it’s a lie. They aren’t zealots backing some delusional conspiracy. They’re intentionally lying.”
When Nick Troiano recently appeared on Crenshaw’s “Hold These Truths” podcast, Troiano pointed out there are so many right-wing liars pushing the idea that our elections are completely bogus and the only America that matters is one where a minority of mostly white guys make decisions about everything.
Crenshaw would not admit “his GOP” wants to overthrow democracy. But he does fess up to the fact that all of the Republican officials and candidates know that the “big lie” is a lie.
“The whole thing was always a lie, meant to get people riled up,” Crenshaw says.
He blames the continuing disinformation campaign for partisan lies and rhetoric becoming more extreme.
“We have a lot of Republicans who are fine with saying things they know aren’t true in order to manipulate the voters,” Crenshaw discloses. ...
Finally, Crenshaw admits, “A lot of voters are believing the lies and voting accordingly.”
Crenshaw also points out a lot of people believe the lies because “the people lying to them are supposed to be models of leadership, truth and integrity. ... But the liars don’t believe the lies.”
Where is Jim Carey when we need him?
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
Check out local art
By the front door of Lewiston High School from 1929 to 2020 was a statue of Abraham Lincoln.
It is now in the new LHS library.
Look at some other sculptures in Lewiston.
A copy of the second century B.C. statue of Winged Victory is in the Lewis-Clark Hotel lobby where it has been since 1922.
Eminent sculptor Lorado Taft did the Lincoln. And in 1935, he gave a lecture at our Lewiston State Normal School, which is now Lewis-Clark State College.
Lewiston sculptor Sharon Taylor has three of her works in Lewiston. Her Tom Campbell statue is across the street from the Lewiston Tribune where he spent his life as a reporter. Taylor’s other works are the coyotes in Pioneer Park and “Reading Mother” in the Lewiston Library.
On Main Street is “The Dancers” at Brackenbury Square. And “Indian Summer” is of an Indian warrior above the entrance to the Nez Perce County Courthouse.
The south lawn of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center has a statue of Christ the King.
Whitman School’s grounds have nine cute bears. One bear is looking down at a heart, which has “J.D. +W.S.”
The “J.D.” was our daughter, the late Jolyn Dahmen, and the “W.S.” is Whitman School where she taught.
The Lewis and Clark Center at the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers has a statue of Sacajawea. In the middle of the LCSC campus are statues of Lewis and Clark with Chief Twisted Hair. Drive around and see them.
Dick Riggs
Lewiston
GOP absurdity continues
The continuing absurdity of congressional Republicans is astounding. They have consciously decided to not legislate anything — not even bad policy, which they’re full of, or any meaningful relief for regular citizens, including their own constituents. This blows apart what remains of my formerly ordered mind.
We now know what their 2022-23 legislative agenda is — obstruction, denial, stupidity and, of course, the seemingly never-ending stream of ridiculous tax cuts for themselves.
In the lead up to the election, all we heard from Republican candidates was inflation, election “reform,” everything is Joe Biden’s fault and education.
Now that the election is over, what are their legislative priorities for 2023 and beyond?
Is it violent, crazed murderers running amok and indiscriminately shooting unarmed people in churches, schools or grocery stores?
Nope.
Or, addressing crumbling infrastructure?
Look elsewhere.
Rising energy and fuel costs?
Pfft. None of this.
These former Republicans want to investigate Hunter Biden’s laptop, so critical to our well-being. They believe their tiny congressional majority is a mandate that gave them the right to ignore virtually every single serious, debilitating issue surrounding American society while denying the reality of a rapidly warming planet their demi-god capitalism has created.
Are congressional always-Trumpers and the base so duped and incognizant of reality or that unhearing and oblivious? Is the pull of unfairness that strong?
That is a big, fat yes.
Jim Roach
Moscow