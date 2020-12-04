Skip the opinion
I have been a subscriber to your paper for more than 45 years but you continue to make that choice difficult. I want news, not opinion (except on the Opinion page). Take a look at the Nov. 20 mask mandate article. It starts out fine describing the council meeting. Then the reporter’s opinion comes in. All the quotes are from pro-mask councilors. Apparently the anti-mask members said nothing.
The statements from anti-mask citizens are followed by the reporter’s addition of information discrediting them or claiming their statements to be false. An unbiased story would only include what the speakers said.
The pro-mask councilors are made to look like heroes as they defy the “vast majority” of the public who elected them. Come on, Lewiston Tribune, give us the news and let us supply the opinion. City councilors, listen to the people.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia