Streets need work
There are several very qualified and excellent asphalt paving companies in the area that do great work. Some applications fail to match existing pavement, bridge crossings and street repair to provide a smooth connection. ...
Ninth Street hill to Eighth Street road repair is a great paving job. However, a 2-inch lip at the lower end of the project is not so good. Could it be ground down?
Could the 2-inch lip on the Eighth Street bridge crossing Bryden Canyon onto Valley Vista be ground down?
Remove the railroad tracks or pave over them at the north end of Snake River Avenue onto the dike bypass and east to D Street as well as at the east end of the Blue Bridge. Vehicle suspension and tires get damaged. Why weren’t they included when the tracks were removed on the west side of Snake River Avenue?
Southbound traffic on Snake River Avenue has proceeded without much difficulty. Northbound traffic has been stopped without a left turn lane into the boat ramp forever. I suggested this to the city council before the pedestrian hill project was started. Pedestrian crossings will slow southbound traffic temporarily. Northbound traffic will be compromised even more by turning boat traffic.
Bryden Avenue and 21st Street need paving. Has anybody driven on 21st Street on any given afternoon? ...
A population increase of 4,000 to 5,000 people in the next couple of years will mean an additional 10,000 to 15,000 vehicles. Are we preparing for this? ...
Dan Caldwell
Lewiston
Misses the trees
It’s very hard to find the right words other than how disappointing it was to arrive in the valley recently to discover all the trees in downtown Clarkston have been removed.
Just in time for Christmas, we have a nice, warm, friendly industrial look. How heartwarming. How inviting.
I hope you all can hear the sarcasm.
I’m also told that the empty spaces left behind will be filled in with nice, warm, friendly concrete.
Yes, I understand the trees were messy. They left leaves on cars. Business owners were tired of the mess of the leaves on the sidewalk in front of their shops.
And, yes, I no longer live there. But as a visitor to Clarkston now, this was/is what I am greeted with — industrial downtown Clarkston.
If I had heard they were to be replaced with other types of trees, had I heard planters were being installed — something — it would be anything other than a concrete jungle.
Please Clarkston, make it all better. Please make this just a nightmare before Christmas and not reality. Make my and a whole lot of other people’s Christmas wish come true.
Please tell us we have something better to look forward to.
Belinda Larsen
Dayton
Clear the creek
“The water won’t clear up until we get the hogs out of the creek.” — columnist Jim Hightower.
Enough said.
God bless all who keep us safe and the papa and mama bears.
“With liberty and justice for all.”
Marge Lunders
Lapwai
Putting elderly at risk
I work at Royal Plaza Retirement Center, ... which provides a community for our elderly population. There are quite a few other assisted-living, long-term care, transitional-care facilities in our area and a very large population of elderly who own homes and condos in our area. ...
The area our residents use that crosses Juniper Drive and allows them access to the walking paths is extremely unsafe. Traffic that comes up or down Juniper Drive has little to no regard for the posted speed limits. There is an extremely unsafe blind corner at the crossing as well. ...
A few months ago, I witnessed two of our residents nearly struck while they were midway across the street by a vehicle that neither slowed nor stopped. ...
I immediately called the city of Lewiston to bring up, once again, creating a traffic intervention to ensure the safety of our residents.
I will say the city was wonderful about initially communicating with me. ...
They told me that they can’t do much without data to support interventions and the volume requirements they would have to meet. Traffic counters were installed and they are actively getting data. However, I was told it was unlikely an intervention would be installed due to budgets unless there was an accident.
With our population, being struck by a fast moving vehicle would not be an accident. It would be a fatality. ...
City of Lewiston: What can be done to protect our valuable senior population?
Ashley Blake
Lewiston