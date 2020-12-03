Charged too much
I notice that no one seems to be too concerned about the price we are paying for gasoline in the Lewiston valley. Usually, the local paper at least takes a swipe at our prices here, but all has been silent for more than a year.
When I was in northern Idaho several months ago, it was very common to see gasoline priced at less than $2.30, while the Lewiston area was selling it for $2.40 and higher.
The last time I was in the northern part of the state, $2.20 per gallon was not uncommon. Prices in the valley were still $2.35 and higher.
I notice now prices are at or below $2 a gallon in a number of places in the state and Lewiston is still in the mid $2.30s or higher.
I’m tired of always being one of the highest cost areas for gasoline.
Jerry Wassmuth
Lewiston
Mask mandate is tyranny
I read Douglas Call’s Nov. 30 letter on face mask use with interest and disappointment. Call cited Chu et. al. The interpretation section of their abstract states: “Robust randomized trials are needed to better inform the evidence for these interventions, but this systematic appraisal of currently best available evidence might inform interim guidance.”
Would Call accept a vaccine as safe based on average use by states or would he want data from clinical trials?
Call’s statistics raise the question: Why no correlation or regression data? These are the statistical processes that indicate a relationship between variables but all Call gave was averages. That’s statistical analysis interruptus.
In my last letter, I took an oft-used rhetorical comparison to mask mandates — seat belts — correlating primary seat belt laws (click it or ticket), secondary laws (click it, don’t risk it) and traffic deaths. I found a strong negative correlation (seat belts save lives) but the same cannot be said of face masks, which have only a weak relationship to mandated mask use (-.32).
I can whole-heartedly echo Call’s call: “Be part of the solution — wear the mask.” Not wearing a face mask during a pandemic is foolish; I’ve been doing it for years.
However, the issue before the public isn’t just mask use but mask mandates and imposing a mask mandate based on anything less than clinical data is tyranny.
Thomas A. Hennigan
Asotin