The rest of the story
I read the Lewiston Tribune’s recent article concerning John Bradbury’s lawsuit against the city.
The problem is the Tribune did not report the whole story. In the first place, if the city had not been violating codes and statutes, there would not have been a lawsuit.
The judge refused to rule on the water issue because Bradbury does not live in the Lewiston water service area, yet he refused to allow someone from the Lewiston service area to testify.
Why is it that all city water is billed only to those people living outside the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District as part of their water bill? Everyone in the city should be sharing in city water for public places.
According to the statute, people are only supposed to be charged for the water they use — not for water that goes to public places. That water should be paid for by property taxes, not utility bills. That way we all share in the cost.
The real losers in all of this are the taxpayers.
The real problem is that Butch Alford is conflicted between his integrity for running a newspaper and trying to cover for the corruption that goes on at City Hall.
Thank God we are changing forms of government.
Mark Edelblute
Lewiston
False equivalency
I take umbrage and vehemently disagree with the guest editorial, “Washington is pro-choice and pro-child,” that appeared in the Dec. 18 edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
For starters, the statement made in the headline is an oxymoron. Abortion, to state truthfully and bluntly, is a medical procedure that, when performed, successfully results in a human life terminated. If complications present, this medical procedure will result in two lives terminated.
The statistics used in this argument are skewed. The author refers to “child well being” as an argument for abortion, claiming that states that have more stringent laws safeguarding the child’s right under the U.S. Constitution to live is somehow barbaric as opposed to the benevolence of abortion. The point that this unnamed author of this guest editorial is missing is that terminating innocent life for any reason as an excuse for the right to “reproductive health” is both hypocritical and morally wrong.
Catherine Munden
Lewiston
Tired of the mess
The geese have overtaken the Lewiston Normal Hill Cemetery again and it’s a mess.
It’s time for an open-season hunting party or mass extermination.
We go there to honor our loved ones. It is very disturbing to me to wade through the piles of goose droppings to get to my family’s plot and then have to clean my shoes before I get in my car.
This problem is all over our lovely valley. Something needs to be done now.
Patti Smith
Lewiston
Don’t put it off
We’re all going to die — eventually.
Death is inevitable, so why not be prepared?
Having an inoperable tumor forced me to plan my death sooner than anticipated. But after settling my affairs, I felt relief that it was done and that I wasn’t going to leave the work or cost of my funeral to others.
Most importantly, I reevaluated what I believed about where I was going after I died, and why. I am at peace with my cancer because I am confident of where I will go when I die.
I strongly encourage you to ask yourself what you believe in. Have you thoroughly vetted your world view or are you simply letting others influence your beliefs without verifying?
Don’t wait until it’s too late. Please do your own search as if your soul depended on it, because it does.
None of us know how long we have and where we end up is forever.
Rachel Liapis
Lewiston
Judge not
In response to Michael Manuel’s Dec. 21 letter: He needs to be reminded that despite his good intentions, the First Amendment of the Constitution guarantees freedom of religion. Perhaps the people he accosts in order to correct their sins ( in his eyes) subscribe to a different religious viewpoint that is far less judgmental.
So Michael: “Judge not lest ye be judged.”
Merry Christmas to you and yours.
Patrice Yeatter
Kooskia