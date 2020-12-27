Good riddance
I’d ask that Rick Rogers not let the door hit his proverbial posterior (i.e., any part of his body) on the way out but I’ll be too busy holding it open to make certain he’s gone.
His opinions were a black mark upon rational thought in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Zeke Ulrey
Lewiston
Fact-check columnists
The Lewiston Tribune is an undeniable asset to our area. It is a wonderful publication and I am proud of the work done by both locals and the Associated Press. Both rank “unbiased” by MediaBias.com. Coverage of news and investigative reporting are both enlightening and instructive. The photography is outstanding and highlight the beauty of the Quad Cities and beyond.
Now that the editorial page is seeking new columnists, I hope that fact-checking is done on the submissions, either before publication or after. One infraction could be excused, but two should qualify to break the contract. Readers need facts, not rumors.
I understand that the current state of civility in this region and the country is tearing our institutions apart. The good things we took for granted are disappearing. Everyone is trying to do more with less and overseeing a commentary writer would be more work for an already overworked Lewiston Tribune staff. However, some way must be found to at least call out blatant or harmful deception and put an end to it. Hold them accountable and defund them if they won’t comply.
I do not read columns I deem dishonest and I imagine others do the same. Only facts can sway my thinking.
I won’t waste my time with rumors. Critical thinking is just that — critical.
Michelle Perdue
Grangeville
Waited long enough
After seeing yet another article on the Lewiston Tribune’s Dec. 3 front page about the eyesore of Praveen K. Khurana’s burned-out cinder of a restaurant, I don’t know about you folks but I am ready for resolution.
This all should have been addressed in better weather. The city of Lewiston has funding to beautify downtown Lewiston. Get on the stick. Bring in some backhoes and dump trucks. And get rid of the mess.
A nice little between-the-buildings sit-down park would help. Why haven’t the adjoining properties put in some positive thought and action here? I would.
I’ll tell you I have many times hauled off garbage from the apartment building and rentals in my neighborhood. Sometimes I rake up leaves and break up branches. Don’t forget picking up old Money Saver flyers.
Now, you have a problem. Fix it.
I’ll remind you that we don’t have debtors’ prison in the United States. Go forward. City of Lewiston, pull up your socks and get it done.
Jacqueline Forsmann
Lewiston
What do they know?
Do you believe that it was politicians, not scientists, who freed us from such diseases as smallpox, measles, polio, etc.? Did they have the knowledge to put us in the sky, put cars on the roads, put submarines underwater and launch astronauts into outer spaces?
Do U.S. Supreme Court justices, placed on the bench by politicians, know more than our infectious disease experts?
Please remember that when you are the last man standing, there will be nobody left to dig your grave.
Carol Schmidt
Lewiston
Wear the mask
Once again I read letters about people “exercising their right” to not wear a mask. It makes me so angry I want to explode,
Our hospitals in this country will soon be overrun. They will be rationing medical care.
Yes, we have it better here because of our location, but don’t kid yourselves. We will see it here, too.
Carol Dowd, we have to do all kinds of things that people have found objectionable for one reason or another. We wear seat belts and observe speed limits or risk the consequences. We don’t walk around naked in public because there are laws about exposing ourselves. I don’t see any protests about that. We don’t smoke indoors anymore. It’s illegal to drink and drive. We wear shoes and shirts to get service at our local convenience stores. No one puts up a stink about that.
I doubt you have any idea how many things you do on a daily basis that are being forced on you that you don’t squawk about. It’s such a stupid thing to grouse about, wearing a mask, when it would do so much good if everyone followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Just wear the damn mask.
Diane Gardner
Lewiston
Dream came true
Some years ago I was at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston playing bingo with residents. Doug Olsen, an employee of the veterans home, handed a receipt to one of the men and said this was for the first brick sold for the veterans memorial to be placed in front of the home.
The idea for the memorial was Olsen’s and he put great effort into realizing his dream of thanking the veterans for their service. When he told me about the memorial and his hopes of using a bronze statue, I became interested as I had been part of a couple of projects with bronze statues.
Long story short: Olsen and I set out to raise money for the memorial. This proved to be more difficult than we had thought it would. But with good luck, the men of 148th Field Artillery Battalion of the Idaho Army National Guard put their push behind the project and the “I Am An American” memorial came to be.
Doug was such a gentle soul and needs to be recognized as the force behind the project. He died this month and I will miss this good friend.
Sharrol St. Marie
Lewiston
The line forms here
A vaccine is on the way. It was developed, produced and is now available for distribution at warp speed under Donald Trump’s presidency when in normal times, it takes three to five years.
And who should get this medicine first? Start with medical doctors, nurses and emergency first responders.
Second should be the elderly in nursing homes and those still at home.
Third would be police officers and firefighters.
Fourth would be elementary and high school teachers.
Fifth is the total food industry, involving those who produce, deliver, stock and stand bravely behind the sales counter.
Sixth would be the general population.
And last would be the least important and most non-essential individuals in this country and that would be professional athletes, congressional members of both parties, the Hollyweird elite, Marxist indoctrinating college professors and the so-called news reporting media that no longer exist.
John Webb
Reubens
Nothing to fear
I know there is great fear when the Democrats are in power that our right to keep and bear arms will be in jeopardy and that we will not be allowed to say Merry Christmas during the holiday season, i.e. “the war on Christmas.”
But I have fired thousands of rounds from my gun collection and killed deer, elk and one bear during the Clinton and Obama years. And near the end of each year was happily wishing Merry Christmas to hundreds of people, receiving a hearty Merry Christmas in return. And this occurred even in those liberal bastions such as Seattle, Portland and San Francisco.
No one ever asked for any of my guns, and most of them are registered. And I even said Merry Christmas to many officers of the law as well as lots of soldiers, sailors and airmen. And I never got a ticket, a warning or anything but a Merry Christmas in return.
I think the only thing for us to do when the liberal Democrats step into play is to buy more stock in the gun and ammunition corporations because there will always be a huge surge on gun purchases. Stock dividends will follow.
Trust me when I say no one will ever win or lose the war on Christmas.
This holiday season, I will once again fire birdshot into the air from my backyard on New Year’s Eve.
And a Merry Christmas to you all.
Darrell Scott
Lewiston