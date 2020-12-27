GOP failed
If you want to know what failed leadership looks like, take a look at the national response the GOP has to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seriously, find the GOP’s strategy for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. You can’t find one because there isn’t one.
The closest thing to a plan the GOP leaders have offered is denial of science on all levels, including the science that tells us that wearing a mask is an effective means to control the spread of respiratory illnesses.
GOP leaders and their voters have always known that wearing a mask is an effective way to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses. Their doctors and oral hygienists have been wearing them all their lives. Is the assertion that surgeons should not be wearing masks during surgery now? What do these pretzel-spine idiots think surgical masks were invented for? To wipe our backsides?
You never know with this crowd of science-deniers.
Only a brainwashed moron would ignore the advice of the experts around them in favor of political stupidity so extreme it can get you killed.
My family and friends have decided that wearing pants infringes on our liberty. When this pandemic is over, if you see a table of people at your favorite restaurant that isn’t wearing pants, you’ll know we’re expressing our God-given rights and our freedom to go out in public sans pants.
At least not wearing pants isn’t the public health hazard that not wearing a mask during a pandemic is.
Brian Rhoades
Genesee