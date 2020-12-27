How could we know?
How would they — or any of us back then — know that No. 45 would set the nation back 74 years?
He is a spoiled rotten brat who has never been told no, who believes he is above all.
No. 45 is a one-term guy.
My dad, Walt Dugger Sr., fought for America and for our freedom for all.
He was awarded the Purple Heart.
No. 45 wouldn’t make a pimple on my dad’s butt. My opinion of him has not changed. He belongs in a straitjacket.
Lewiston Tribune staff, some people don’t have a clue how to survive. I’m behind you all the way. I hope next year is better. Happy holidays.
Lynn Dugger
Craigmont
Mumbling with masks
It’s a little confusing why on-camera reporters standing outside, clearly more than 6 feet from their camera operator, wear masks while mumbling at the camera.
At the same time, reporters inside do not wear masks when talking to the camera. The reporters wearing masks while reporting are simply hard to understand. Even closed captioning (which often struggles to comprehend language without masks) has difficulty following what the reporters are saying. There doesn’t seem to be any logic to this practice, based on what we’ve been told by authorities about masks. Isn’t this just another example of corporate management floundering to be seen as caring?
Then there are the so-called leaders, such as Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Idaho Gov. Brad Little — and the Lewiston City Council — who, after issuing contradictory, outrageous and unconstitutional orders causing small businesses to go out of business, wear masks while giving news conferences and public pronouncements to a camera.
If the camera crew, and others present, are all following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which we are all told we must do, then why is it necessary for the petty tyrants to wear masks while mumbling their messages? This suggests a new acronym: VSWM — or virtue signaling while mumbling.
I mentioned logic. Sorry, I know that is a contradiction when discussing government employees.
Rick Rogers
Clarkston
Takes offense
Recently, I have noticed Lewiston Tribune articles in which reference is made relative to one’s ethnic background. One particular article mentioned Blacks, Hispanics and whites. Troubling to me was that white appeared in lower case. Granted, the articles are from the Associated Press.
Regardless, I find this offensive and disrespectful. If we, as a nation, are trying to heal and unite, why Nathan Alford, do you allow this in the Tribune?
Mike Schlegel
Grangeville
Make it mask-free
The Clarkston City Council and Asotin County commissioners must demonstrate political leadership by declaring and enforcing Clarkston and Asotin County as a mask-free jurisdiction with businesses, churches and public services open without constraint. If leadership fails to put an end to the COVID-19 tyranny instituted by the Bolshevik Gov. Jay Inslee and his commie masters, then leadership is exposed as weak and compromised.
I do not give a damn what the irrational and emotionally weak red horde wants.
COVID-19 is like the common cold and its beneficial consequence is not a vaccine but showing us nationally how greedy hospitals, under perverse incentives, mass murder COVID-19 patients while the globalist agenda conditions us into a slave mentality.
I look forward to inside dining at my favorite Mexican restaurant, saying “Hola” to mis favoritas, grooving to Mariachi music, enjoying the aesthetic surroundings, consuming excellent Mexican cuisine and lifting a cold Corona to freedom.
It’s time to say no to Bolshevik mandates and foolishness.
Follow the lead of Mossyrock, Wash. Have some spine, local elected officials.
Citizens will back you up (or oppose you).
Christopher Winter
Clarkston