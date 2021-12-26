Thawing permafrost
Why should we be concerned about the fact that the Arctic’s permafrost is thawing?
All permafrost is not the same. Read the report “https://www.woodwellclimate.org/review-of-permafrost-science-in-ipccs-ar6” to get a better understanding of what is happening.
The conclusion is, “With each assessment report, there is increased urgency to reduce carbon emissions to avoid the most catastrophic impacts of climate change.”
If all permafrost that is thawing has access to oxygen, microbes will convert the thawing organic matter to carbon dioxide. Since the process is highly irreversible, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Sixth Assessment Report, as long as the thawing permafrost contains organic matter, the carbon dioxide will contribute to global warming.
Since all the thawing permafrost is not the same, the resulting greenhouse gases emitted by the microbes when consuming the organic matter will be carbon dioxide and methane, depending upon whether or not they have access to oxygen. If thawing permafrost is under water, the resulting anaerobiotic microbial activity likely will result in methane.
Photos of “yedoma permafrost” are available on the internet. Key in the phrase “yedoma permafrost images” on the internet. Then just click on the resulting image. The yedoma permafrost is 50 percent to 90 percent ice. When it thaws (melts), soil subsides. It is a thermokarst lake if the land is flat. On the internet, key in the phrase “thermokarst lake” for images.
The saying “A picture is worth a thousand words” is very evident in these images. Access to the internet makes a difference.
Tom Fellows
Lewiston
Find the facts
It’s no wonder people think dams are the problem with fish in our rivers with reporting so one-sided and with people thinking what they read in the newspapers is the true story.
Taking a little time to research all the facts — good and bad — would give these people the whole story.
Our local paper is very one-sided without true facts to back up its story.
Rivers all over the coast — with and without dams — are having the very same problems we have.
Common sense shows the problem is in the ocean.
Taking the dams out will only make the cost of electricity go up, costing billions of dollars.
Take the predators out and stop all gill nets being used by all people on the river. Barge fish. That will be — and has been proven with numbers — as the common sense way to help the fish in our rivers.
Abel Workman
Weippe
Privatizing no solution
Dennis Fuller of Orofino thinks turning public schools over to “free enterprise” is a good idea.
The Idaho Constitution states, “ ... it shall be the duty of the legislature of Idaho, to establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.”
Privatization creates schools that are not “public.”
They can deny entry to specific students (such as special education, etc.). This does not lead to meeting individual student needs, unless segregating students based on arbitrary criteria is the best way to educate.
Can you imagine the mess of having separate schools for different students?
Privatized schools are not “free” and will charge tuition. They will not, as Fuller stated, provide “ ... better opportunities for minorities and the poor-at lower costs to everyone.” Quite the opposite. ...
If Fuller thinks the state should pay corporations so they don’t charge tuition, then that is not free enterprise.
Remember, Idaho once privatized its correctional facilities. The corporation charged for personnel who were not on duty. They cheated to improve their profit margin. In the end, Idaho had to retake control of its system.
Fuller blames the education system for what he perceives as its shortcomings. I think our state government deserves most of the blame. It has so grossly underfunded public education that we are last in the nation in funding. Most districts must run levies to stay afloat.
Providing rich educational opportunities for students becomes more and more difficult. Privatizing education is not the answer.
Russell Gee
Lewiston
Marking military milestones
Eighty years ago, our country’s involvement in World War II started. According to the news, the Greatest Generation’s members are rapidly passing on and those of us in the next generation are doing so, also.
I often wonder if a generation from now, if not sooner, this historical event will even be taught in school, let alone remembered.
On April 30, 1975, Saigon fell and with it the Republic of South Vietnam. Public opinion was indeed shaped by the daily bad news broadcast by Walter Cronkite and all the rest of the Pulitzer Prize wannabees.
This is the situation today. Bad news sells.
Maj. Mark Woodruff, USMC (Ret.), authored a book, “Unheralded Victory: The Defeat of the Viet Cong, 1961-1973.”
This Marine tells the story as it actually occurred and went unreported by the media because it related the true results of our military efforts and also the barbarity of the Viet Cong.
Truth did not sell in those days, nor does it today. But those of us who were there some 50 years ago know the truth.
It’s a great book and it should be required reading in all history classes in high school and college.
On Aug. 15 , Kabul, Afghanistan fell.
Well, history will tell.
Allen T. Alstad
Genesee