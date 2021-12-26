Predators are the problem
The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission had a virtual meeting last week to discuss the issue of elk in southeast Washington.
The herd has declined from 5,500 to 3,600 and the calf survival is 11 percent, not enough to sustain the herd.
The commission is discussing the actions it should take, further limit hunting or maybe just lowering the objective of 5,500 elk to maybe 3,000 so there would be no problem.
When I first started hunting elk in the Blue Mountains in the ’60s, elk numbered about 12,000. They had either-sex seasons outside the national forest to try and control elk numbers.
Maybe we should look at the changes since the ’60s. More roads would be one thing, bringing easier access.
The state no longer allows hounds to be used to hunt cougars.
A Lewiston Tribune’s Outdoor section article said cougars were by far the largest depredation on elk calves. Cougar harvest in the state is limited. ...
Recently, as few as four cougars were allowed to be harvested in the largest game units.
This year, they are stopping spring bear season. ...
The state has a growing predator problem. Besides cougars and bears, they now have wolves. ...
The same Tribune article stated Washington had 29 packs of wolves but only 13 pairs bred. It amazes me that people actually believe that only alpha male and females breed. I have always wondered why animal rights people hate prey animals so much and give all their love to predators.
Dan Long
Clarkston
Likes white
I always paint the exterior of my house white. My parents also painted their house white.
I can appreciate any color other people paint their houses. All house colors are created equal under the Constitution.
I am proud of my color. I hope others are proud of their color. They should be proud. We should all be proud of our color because all colors matter.
Some people even paint the interior of their houses white. Some people think that is too much white. But like the saying goes, “it’s different strokes for different folks” (paint strokes of course).
My neighbor said he never had a color choice when he bought his house. I guess we are all that way.
Some people think white shouldn’t exist. But without white, there would be no snow.
There are reasons for white.
Those white lines along the road are very necessary for safety. I hope they don’t get rid of white on American roads.
I am glad white paper and black letters get along so well or this letter could not be written.
A white flag of truce is a necessity in conflict resolution.
It doesn’t matter what color ice cream is. All colors are good.
Yep, all colors are good and white is OK, too.
Martin Luther King wanted people to judge him on his character, not on his house color. Everyone should.
So, “I’m dreaming of a white Christmas” (snow).
Jim Emmert
Kamiah
Two articles worth reading
The Dec. 19 Lewiston Tribune had two really fine articles, the kind that make nearly 50 years of subscribing worthwhile.
Eric Barker gave us an insightful look at the remarkable survival of salmon in the badly cow-burned John Day River.
And Elaine Williams told us about Coco and Karl Umiker, who not only make first class wine in Lewiston, but who are also just about the most decent and caring people that you’d ever wish to know.
We’re really fortunate to have journalists around who can inform us with fine writing and accuracy.
Dennis Baird
Moscow
Found Tribune absorbing
On Dec. 19, I was so absorbed by the articles in the Lewiston Tribune that I had to make a second pot of coffee. Well done to all of you.
I’ve been engrossed in the coverage of the salmon-dam habitat series and the latest article offered more education on this important local topic.
The next article on the amazing Clearwater Canyon winery was another absorbing story.
The opinions, editorials and cartoons are always appreciated for the last cup of coffee.
Thank you to all of your staff.
I will finish the funnies and move on to the dishes.
All of you deserve the Sunday Morning Coffee award.
Linda Rosetti
Clarkston