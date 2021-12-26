Airport is pathetic
The Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport is pathetic.
During the last five years, the Federal Aviation Administration has given out $500 million on the airport improvement program.
Yet the airport says they have more projects then funds.
Ha.
Robert Rustebakke
Clarkston
Good riddance
I must share my thoughts with regard to the two front-page articles in the Lewiston Tribune’s Dec. 17 Outdoors section.
Fred Koontz stepped down from the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission. All I can say is: Good.
It’s sad to have a doctor of zoology who doesn’t believe science and data with regard to wildlife health and management. Now if only Lorna Smith would resign. She has no clue about how things might be better for eastern Washington.
The elk herd is in a predator crisis. I spend a great deal of time up in the Blues and I can tell you that the wolf, bear and cougar have all had more than their share of elk.
I believe cougars are the biggest threat to the elk, beating out the wolves.
I see more cat tracks and scat then I care to see up there.
This last hunting season out with my grandson, we came across the biggest Tom I have ever seen. I couldn’t believe his length — 5-feet-plus.
If there is 70 percent elk degradation by cougars, the commission needs to act on that.
Rodger K. Rawson
Clarkston