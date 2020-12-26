Can’t trust the president
To Chris Alexander, who says we should meet those we vote for before we vote for them: Have you met the persons you have voted for? ...
Most people put their best foot forward when you meet them. To really know a person, it can take up to two years or more.
Every time our president gets on TV and tells us about what he’s up to, we can follow it up by watching PBS news, which is an independent outlet. They interview those ... on both sides of the aisle. That way, you can tell if they walk their talk.
Our president has been on TV for more than four years. ... That’s enough time to know whether he’s the guy we wanted for another four years.
He projects his failings on others who disagree with him through his finger-pointing and bad-mouthing. You sound like you believe him when you say anyone who doesn’t vote for the person you vote for should go back to kindergarten.
I hope you don’t believe everything he says because he’s not truthful.
He just pardoned another liar, Michael Flynn. No one is perfect but we need to be able to trust our leaders. Just because your guy — the president — tells us it’s the media that’s fake (for four years now) doesn’t mean it’s true. The real reason is to put up a smoke screen to cover up his misdeeds. He knows if he says it enough, people would start believing it. Integrity matters.
Darlene Plant
Clarkston
Please explain, governor
Why is it that Washington’s colleges can play sports, but the high schools in Washington state can’t?
Can you answer that, Gov. Jay Inslee?
Christy Evans
Clarkston