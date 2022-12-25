Give local
It is the season again that the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is tugging at your heart strings with their fundraising ads.
Before you send a contribution, stop and think about your local area animal shelters, Helping Hand or other local rescue groups. Please send your contribution to one of these local organizations. You can see what your dollars are doing and it won’t be wasted on administration costs or gimmicks to get your money.
Instead of sending you a trinket, they will buy food or medical care.
Sharol Ward
Culdesac
Tracing DNA
A Dec. 18 letter to the editor regarding the oldest DNA in Greenland stated the temperature then was 20-34 degrees warmer than it is today. The writer did not indicate whether those degrees were Celsius or Fahrenheit.
The source of the data for the DNA study was likely the Dec. 8 issue of the Journal of Nature article titled “A 2-million-year-old ecosystem in Greenland uncovered by environmental DNA.”
The article states: “Palaeoclimatic records show strong polar amplification with mean annual temperatures of 11-19 (degrees Celsius) above contemporary values.”
The temperature estimates were most likely based on the fragmented DNAs of the flora and fauna found after 2 million years
They state: “The biological communities inhabiting the Arctic during this time remain poorly known because fossils are rare.”
Yet according to the DNA they found, they reported finding mixed vegetation of poplar, birch and thuja trees and boreal shrubs and herbs. Some of the animals were mastodons, reindeer, rodents, hare and geese.
What seems to be amazing is the advancements in science to enable scientists to identify anything from 2-million-year-old DNA.
The Journal of Nature is an open access document that can be obtained from the internet.
Tom Fellows
Lewiston
Back at you
Debbie Lee and David Abbott take issue with my letters to the editor, saying they will stop reading my letters and that I am a racist, xenophobic homophobe.
It’s a free country, folks, and you are certainly free to have your own opinion about my opinion.
However, simply stating the facts of a female basketball player’s race and sexual orientation is neither racist nor homophobic, since Brittney Griner herself has loudly and proudly advertised those adjectives as they apply to her as facts.
Griner has also loudly advertised her hatred for America. This is my chief reason for weighing the value of her freedom against that of a former Marine, who I’ll also describe here as a white, heterosexual, male patriot.
Lee and Abbot are certainly free as Americans to be fully “woke” in their own regard while judging me and avoiding my letters in the future.
I’ll exercise my First Amendment right here again (whether they read it or not) to suggest that they examine their own letters to see whether readers might judge them to be hypocrites.
Rick Rogers
Clarkston
Money is the problem
Today’s bumper sticker line: “If you’re not outraged, you’re not paying attention.”
Sadly, this is not specific enough and true to the point of over-extension.
When I see people spending energy protesting in the streets, at public meetings or shouting into the void of social media, I cringe. There’s a lot to be outraged about and there are seldom any real results from these efforts.
The truth is that every complaint people have about the government not working for them and their concerns can be traced to a single cause: money in government.
I wish people would collect their protest energy into a single demand to limit the power of lobbyists and campaign finance reform. I will assert that the problem with money in politics is common ground for the left, the right and everyone in between.
It’s certainly valid to care about issues. But at some point, there is this: Nothing is going to fundamentally change until we address the money in politics problem. Issues are the crumbs. Let’s eat the cake.
Janet Marugg
Clarkston