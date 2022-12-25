‘Golden years’
“In 1860, life expectancy was 39.4 years. By 2060, it’s predicted to be 85.6 years. This is another deep paradigm shift in modernity we have not come close to adapting to.”
Thus wrote Andrew Sullivan in the Dec. 16 edition of his newsletter “The Weekly Dish.”
Later he adds, “Anyone who has spent time caring for aging parents knows the drill: the physical and then the mental deterioration; the humiliations of helplessness. …”
This January, it will be two years since that process ended for my mother. My sister put her own life on hold to care for Mom.
Right now, my sweetie and her sister, both of whom have their own serious health concerns, are spending their “golden years” caring for their mother.
Sullivan shows due concerns for such dangers as Canada’s “assisted suicide” law mutating like some radioactive creature from a 1950s horror movie.
Nonetheless, he suggests we find a way in Western culture to be comfortable with “... not aggressively treating the conditions and illnesses that old age naturally brings, accepting the decline of the body and mind rather than fighting like hell against it, and finding far better ways to simply alleviate pain and distress.”
Sullivan’s words resonated with me. I can’t do them full justice in a letter.
Read them for yourself here: https://andrewsullivan.substack.com/p/the-boomers-in-the-twilight-zone-1f6
Thomas A.
Hennigan
Asotin
Bengal sweethearts
Jack Hogan’s obituary was in the Dec. 14 Lewiston Tribune.
He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1955. His wife, Joan Baldeck, graduated in 1956.
They were LHS Bengal sweethearts for 62 years and had four children graduate from LHS.
Jack was a dentist and Joanie was a school counselor.
Let’s look at some more LHS couples who met in high school and were married for a lifetime.
Camille Isaman Lame was the valedictorian of LHS in 1942. Her husband, Warren, graduated in 1941 and served in World War II in the Air Force and as a career. When they passed away, they left money to make the “L” on the hill to be made permanent.
Camille’s LHS 1942 friend, Doris Schroeder, married LHS 1941’s Dick Williams, who graduated from West Point and became a career Army officer. Dixie Parsley, LHS 1949, and 1947’s Gerald Peterson lived in Boise as a travel agent and dental lab owner.
LHS 1951’s Bill Stellmon became a lawyer and judge and his 1951 bride Marlene Haag a nurse. Their five children all graduated from LHS.
Ron Webb and Betty Faris were of the class of 1952, and he became a coach.
Janette Rawls became a teacher and Annapolis graduate Jim Wilber a Navy officer.
Carol Edwards and Gary Walker, class of 1958, went into the hardware business and others. “Bits” Walker and Andy Klemm, class of 1960, started going steady at age 12. She became an Oregon highway executive and Andy was a coach. ...
Dick Riggs
Lewiston
