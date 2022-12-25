Indoctrination
There is a reason we look to people with experience, knowledge, the power of applying critical knowledge and wisdom to determine what is in the best interests of all concerned.
I don’t think 16-to-18-year-olds, although knowledgeable, have the wisdom to consider and study all the ramifications related to their actions.
For example, the Third Reich was able to indoctrinate the youth of Germany to believe they were a master race and that Jews were a threat to their way of life.
The same seems to be happening by a group indoctrinating the youth to believe salmon are God-given to the Native Americans and a religious symbol, somewhat the same as the old Greek gods.
Yes, salmon and all species are a work of the creator and God-given for the use of man. ...
God created the creatures to be used by man for the benefit of man.
Man has also created items to be used by man for the benefit of man.
We created, in my generation, a huge benefit to everyone who relies on electricity, farmers who can get their crops to market at a reasonable price, a recreational and tourist destination and the most fish-friendly dams in all the world.
Yet a group is trying to tell us fish are going extinct.
If true, how is it that more than 8.2 million fish from 2001 to 2015 crossed over Lower Granite to the Snake River and its tributaries — 25 years after the last dam was completed?
Marvin J. Entel
Clarkston
Stands by Fry
I’ve heard it said the true test of a man is how he handles himself in the trenches, under fire or under extreme pressure.
In this case, I admire and have confidence in a man named James Fry, chief of the Moscow Police Department.
I first met Fry when he joined the department so many years ago. And I liked him from the start because of his honesty, humor, kindness toward others, attention to detail and humility.
Now, forever later, I still see that in him, including a dedication to a supposedly “sleepy little town” that has been thrust into national headlines by a horrific crime.
I worry about some of the crush of pressure that he receives from the news teams, the critics and the misinformation purveyors.
He also has his own sense of duty to keep the victims’ families informed as regards whatever he is able to release for their peace of mind with the assurance that investigators are all working hard on the case. I know him to be one who will step up to responsibility, admit any errors and take on the task at hand.
He has broad shoulders, as someone very close to him told me recently.
I know he will tell the public what he can, when he can. He very personally cares about the victims, the families, the community and the department.
That’s just who James Fry is.
I support him and all the hard-working investigators.
Dennis Cochrane
Moscow
Blind and misinformed
I was rudely interrupted by Donald Trump’s ignorance from commenting on blind, misinformation men Richard Eggleston and Marv F. Dugger.
Eggleston’s Nov. 27 commentary promoted the current Republican definition of education — “wokeism. ...”
You cannot be educated and not woke. Are Eggleston and other Republicans uncognizant of something so simple? Yep.
I’ll say this about renowned ethics professor Peter Singer, he isn’t “promoting” murdering 3-year-olds, Richard. According to Aeon.com and others, Singer wants parents able to lawfully make intelligent decisions concerning the lives of their severely disabled children.
Dugger is preparing area voters for the Republican platform in the coming Congress by having people believe Hunter Biden’s laptop and investigating the investigators is vital to correcting tainted drinking water, crumbling highways and infrastructure, dead school children, rampant discrimination against minorities and many other issues facing America.
You have a problem, Marv. You and so-called conservatives underestimate President Joe Biden, who has been masterful, nationally and worldly. He’s been especially successful at legislating benefits for all Americans, including you. He’s educated comrades Trump and Vladimir Putin on how NATO works and has kept former Republicans in the conversation rather than ostracizing them, starkly contrasting the repulsive trash coming from your sources and Fox News. But, nothing you or other Tribune contributors have written compares to the manure ignorant Marjorie Taylor Greene said:
“If I planned the event (Jan. 6), we would have won. We would have been armed. ...”
Do you believe this nonsense? Of course you do. You’re Republicans. ...
Jim Roach
Moscow