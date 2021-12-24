No place for vulgarity
Christmas — a time of joy, peace on Earth, good will toward men and traditions. One tradition, the Lighted Boat Parade, is something enjoyed by both young and old, family and friends.
On Dec. 18, that tradition once again graced the waters of the Snake River between Lewiston and Clarkston.
It was beautiful, including fireworks, until — someone thought putting “Let’s Go Brandon” in large lighted letters on the side of their boat was the right thing, the Christmas-spirited thing, the Christian thing to do.
This was so inappropriate, vile and vulgar, and I was appalled.
Why the parade organization did not stop this individual is beyond me. To bring politics and vulgar slang to what should have been a beautiful parade celebrating Christmas was wrong on so many levels. For me, this person was disrespectful and shameful during one of the most sacred times of the year.
Shame on you.
Mary K. Johnson
Clarkston
Angels in our midst
Billy and Mary White both recently passed on. ...
They were respectively honored by well-crafted obituaries that shared lifetime contributions, family and service to community and country.
Billy and Mary were an incredible force in the Lapwai Valley. A kid in need could become immediate family simply by being present. Billy and Mary had a four-door rig with just enough cargo space for a Little League team on game night.
Billy was my first baseball coach. He taught us that after a third strike, even though you were out, you always ran to first base before returning to the dugout. He said, “If the catcher drops the ball and you get to first base before the ball, you’re on.
A priceless life lesson: You do not give up. Thank you, Billy.
Mary could put out a nourishing lunch in a heartbeat. She taught that each of us had value to the group. She once corrected me for referring to her as “Mrs. White.” I told her my parents would not allow me to call her by her first name. She replied “Well, my name is Mary. I will deal with your folks, and in the meantime, eat your sandwich.”
And so it was “Mary.”
The level of love that Billy and Mary extended to all of us was nothing short of biblical.
They taught how to care for family, regardless of last name. Please join me in ongoing recollections of angels in our midst. Rest in peace, Billy and Mary.
Skip Atkinson
Lewiston