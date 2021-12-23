Overcharged
One can go into banks, credit unions, drugstores and other places and pick up an advertising calendar with pretty pictures on glossy paper — for free.
The Lewiston Tribune included an advertising calendar in Friday’s edition made up of stock photos on newsprint, and charged a buck for it.
Chuck Edinborough
Onaway
Season for kindness
It isn’t Christmas for everyone. Not every home has a tree.
Some people light the Hanukkah lamps, but not every family.
Some people celebrate Kwanzaa, solstice or Chinese New Year.
Some people celebrate nothing at all. Some don’t need holiday cheer.
So deck the halls, trim the trees and say “Merry Christmas” to Christians you meet. For it’s Christmastime. Yes, it’s Christmastime — a time to be thoughtful and kind.
But not everybody’s alike and it’s not just Christmastime.
It isn’t Christmas in everyone’s home. Not all are covered with lights. Some people want to be just left alone.
Some don’t believe in Christ. Millions of people say other prayers. Some people never pray.
But “heaven knows” and “truth be told” — we all have a right to our faiths.
So fill your homes with peace, cheer, blessings and love for those you hold dear.
For it’s Christmastime — a time to be wise, thoughtful, respectful and kind. Not everybody’s alike, and it’s not just Christmastime.
Myron Schreck
Moscow
Christmas story
For God so loved the world. Word of God speak:
Matthew 1:20-23 — “Joseph, son of David, do not fear to take Mary as your wife, for that which is conceived in her is from the Holy Spirit. She will bear a son, and you shall call his name Jesus, for he will save his people from their sins. All this took place to fulfill what the Lord had spoken by the prophet: ‘Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and they shall call his name ‘Immanuel’ (which means, God with us).’ ”
Luke 2:6-7 — “And while they were there, the time came for her to give birth. And she gave birth to her firstborn son and wrapped him in swaddling cloths and laid him in a manger, because there was no place for them in the inn.”
Luke 2:12-14 — “And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling cloths, lying in a manger. And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, glory to God in the highest, and on Earth peace, good will toward men.”
John 3:16-18 — “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his son into the world to condemn the world, but in order that the world might be saved through him. Whoever believes in him is not condemned.”
Julia Long
Lewiston