Two mentors lost
Harley Williams and Larry McConnell passed away on the same day, Dec. 11.
Both were outstanding athletes in their time and later became outstanding coaches. Although nearly 30 years apart in age, they both mentored many young women and men. In addition to that, they were very fine gentlemen. I should mention that they were Clarkston Bantams.
Don Poe
Clarkston
Future looks bleak
Dallas Kiele and Sharon Curtis, I sure hope you enjoy the next four years of an idiot that cannot even choose a Cabinet or staff without just replacing doofus Barack Obama’s choices.
I really don’t care so much, but I worry about my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
I just hope you continue to enjoy the liberal Lewiston Tribune rag and try to find something to eat on communism. When you get hungry and all you have to eat is a head of cabbage you grew yourself and want some meat, try chasing down a rabbit because that is what you would have to do with no guns.
The biased media will only attack a conservative and praise a dummycrat. I have met the Alfords and they are nice people, but they are just in bed with the rest of the biased media.
Incidentally, if all of the conservatives they have chased away with their policies were still reading this rag, they would not have a so-called money problem.
My subscription expires in a few days and will not be renewed after being a customer for several years.
Roy Dotson
Lewiston
Who sits on the throne?
I was visiting with a Christian friend of mine over coffee the other day and, of course, our conversation eventually got around to the politics of the day. He took off on the election, of course, in favor of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence and their administration staying in office. He was pretty adamant about what was going on, and I just sat back and listened for a while.
Then I made a simple observation and quietly asked a single question. The observation is this: No matter who you are, you are going to have a throne in your life — of which you will place someone or something upon. The question is: Are you placing politics (place there who or what you wish) above Jesus on the throne of your life?
Of which I was met with silence and a questioning look.
I have had to ask the same of myself during the last few months. Since that time I have had the opportunity to ask the same of a few folks in President-elect Joe Biden’s camp, who are also Christian-based. The same response ensued.
I ask the same question of you: Who is on your throne? And does the answer to that question give you peace?
Consider the season of which we are in.
Wayne L. Olson
Moscow