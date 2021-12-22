Socialism defined
A dictionary has much useful information that can help explain what many individuals believed they understood and used freely to describe others they object to loudly and protest against vehemently.
Socialism — a theory or system of social organization that advocates the ownership and control of the means of production and distribution, capital, land, etc., by the community as a whole, usually through a centralized government.
They did not realize they were in fact direct recipients of that theory in monetary and or services. Perhaps they should have done some research before putting such words in print on posters or in speech. How many conservative Republican individuals and state governments returned their COVID-19 checks and millions of dollars from the federal government?
A good example is “conservative” Republican Sen. Rand Paul from Kentucky demanding President Joe Biden and the federal government provide immediate funds and emergency supplies for Kentucky after the recent weather disaster there. What the senator forgot was his rants in the past that relief to other states — both Democratic and Republican — should not be given federal funding in their disasters because it’s the states’ responsibility to help themselves, not the federal government. Truly, the survivors need many resources to help rebuild their lives and will get it because that’s what the United States is about.
Mike Petrusky
Clarkston
Try this idea
Here’s a solution to your Dec. 12 editorial:
“Whereas, prior to the telephone, the computer and Zoom, Washington, D.C., was a necessary meeting place for our federally elected representatives.
“Whereas, due to the concentration of political power in Washington, D.C., lobbyists and big media also concentrate their resources on Washington, D.C., and in so doing create and control much of the narrative on everything from communism to capitalism to gender.
“Whereas, COVID-19 has shown that decentralization of the day-to-day operations of the House and Senate can be accomplished from home via the internet and such technologies as Webex, Skype and Zoom.
“Whereas, we the people now recognize that having our elected representative working from home will decentralize the power which has amassed Washington, D.C., defuse the influence of lobbyists and big media, and make our elected representatives more accountable to us.
“Whereas, bringing our elected representatives home to do the nation’s business will return us to the foundation of our republic form of government and provide the citizenry the political access, power and influence enjoyed today by the lobbyists and big media.
“Now, therefore, be it resolved that the Idaho GOP support bringing our federally elected U.S. senators and representatives back to Idaho where they can perform their duties and represent us from the neighborhoods that elected them.
“Be it further resolved that the Idaho GOP makes this resolution known to the Idaho Legislature, the governor and our sister states of this great nation.”
James Rockwell
Chairman, Idaho County Republican
Central Committee
Grangeville