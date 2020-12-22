Forgot her oath of office?
I wonder if Cathy McMorris Rodgers, in signing onto the Texas attorney general’s Supreme Court folly, forgot about that small section of the pesky little oath she has taken far too many times — “defend the Constitution against all enemies.”
Or, maybe, she too, is angling for a pardon. Cathy, your orange idol rightfully got his obese hiney crushed. That reflects poorly on your choice to adore him.
D. L. “Pete” Peterson
Clarkston
Trump simply lost
Marvin F. Dugger (Dec. 13) provided a succinct summary of the claims that have been raised to support President Donald Trump’s efforts to reverse his election loss. Fortunately for Trump and his loyalists, we have an impartial judiciary to help sort out these questions. Lawsuits are where the rubber meets the road and, if Dugger’s list is valid, the painstaking details of fraud will be carefully presented and considered.
To date, however, more than 50 such lawsuits have been largely dismissed because Trump’s lawyers and proxies have failed to present any meaningful evidence of large-scale election fraud. Lacking relief through the courts, is the next step to claim that the judiciary (including the Supreme Court) is participating in the effort to steal the election from Trump?
A far simpler interpretation is that there was no massive fraud and instead Trump simply lost the election. This might be news to some folks, but it turns out that someone loses with every election, and simply repeating distortions without evidence does not make them true.
If Dugger plans to contribute more columns like his latest, I hope he pauses for a moment to look in the mirror and try some honest reflection. It is past time to stop trying to radicalize people with unsupported distortions from the Trump bubble.
Douglas Call
Pullman
Looking out for No. 1
With the election over, who did we elect?
In the early 1980s when interest rates were 13 percent on houses, Sen. Joe Biden was on the Senate Banking Committee. His children and his brother received loans at 1.5 percent.
I would ask why? ...
We have all found out Hunter Biden is under investigation.
Hunter Biden received money from foreign countries but so did Jim Biden. He was put on the board of a contractor who then received a trillion-dollar contract for infrastructure in Iraq. He had no background in this field.
Joe Biden was in charge of giving out the contract.
These things may not be against the law but my, oh my, morally they are disgusting.
But President-elect Biden has made millions from the people he is supposed to represent for 47 years. I hope he gets it right the next four years.
Let’s also look at President Barack Obama. When he took office in 2009, according to Forbes, he and his wife had a combined net worth of $1.5 million. His salary for eight years was $3.2 million with no expense. Before any book deals or other income, he left office worth $24 million, according to Forbes. Not bad.
President Donald Trump on the other hand came in to office worth $3.4 billion. He will leave office worth $2.3 billion, again according to Forbes.
Obama said Trump was there for personal reason. If you follow the money, it looks like it is the other way around.
Dan Long
Clarkston
Stop it, Marvin
No, Marvin F. Dugger, President Donald Trump is not helping America, and neither are you.
He is lying (again), unwilling to accept reality but completely willing to tear this country apart before admitting defeat.
Trump, and now you, are willfully trying to sow anger and fear into his followers that no amount of reason, facts or logic apparently can or will dispel.
The Associated Press article was spot on as was your summation: “It portrayed our president as a mad man and insinuated that the 74 million Americans who voted for him are stupid.”
I’d bet hard money that the AP article was fact-checked before being put into print — unlike your stable of easily disproved allegations (in every case, not a whit of evidence accompanied the charges). Each of your “reasons to continue” the Trump cult’s misinformation campaign, including the crime statistics, are lies and easily disproved with a quick Google search.
Stop it. Just stop it, now.
The election is over. Trump lost and in one month President Joe Biden will attempt to begin healing our country. You, Trump and all his gullible “true believers” need to stop rolling logs in front of that effort in an infantile fit of pique over his loss.
Richard Kremer
Lewiston