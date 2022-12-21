Recovering a treasure
As I was putting together a collage for my mom’s memorial, I came across an article about her being a graduate at Lewis-Clark State College. The article from my mom’s treasures was quite tattered.
Updated: December 21, 2022 @ 8:36 am
I called the Lewiston Tribune and spoke with Kirsten Selstad, who went above and beyond to help me access the article from 10 years ago. She was more than happy to help.
August Frank also assisted Kirsten by going through the archives to access the photos. Thank you, Lewiston Tribune, for employing such sensitive and helpful employees.
Debby Dahlberg
Lewiston
Pandering politicians
U.S. Code Title 42 is set to end this week and an average 14,000 illegals a day or 400,000 a month will cross our border and invade this country.
But Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says the border is secure and any problems were caused by the previous administration.
This is the largest and greatest example of political vote pandering by any political party in history.
Another example of this pandering escapade is California’s governor offering slave reparations of $225,000 to each Black resident using $569 billion of state tax money. This topic has been discussed on a national level and Gov. Gavin Newsom will be running for president in 2024. And just 12 hours after speaking at a gun violence vigil, President Joe Biden pandered to both the Black and gay community last week by exchanging a known arms dealer/terrorist who caused the deaths of many Americans for an America-hating gay Black lesbian basketball player imprisoned for nine months in Russia while leaving behind a veteran Marine who served his country and has been imprisoned for four years.
Remember the Bowe Bergdahl exchange for five Taliban terrorist by the Obama administration in 2014, which was another great prisoner exchange by the left?
All of which was done in the name of votes to retain the power to build and maintain their personal wealth.
John Webb
Reubens
