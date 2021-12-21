Hates sin, not sinners
In today’s world, I have noticed that almost anything anyone does or says is becoming a hate crime — if you let someone know he is sexually, immoral, pagan, white nationalist, color, race, sex, rich, poor, fly a certain flag or have different beliefs.
I am a Christian and Jesus Christ is my lord and savior. He died, was buried and rose again to save and forgive me of my sins. All I had to do was to believe and ask him into my heart and repent of my sins.
Now I personally follow both the Old and New Testament of the Bible. I do not shave my head or beard (Leviticus 19:27) unless I am under a vow (Numbers 6:23). Then I shave my head to show the sign of a vow (Acts 18:18). Some say we are not part of the Old Testament and I quote (Matthew 5:17) that Jesus did not come to destroy but to fulfill the law.
When I try to share the word of God, I am called a racist, bigot, bible thumper, etc.
I do not hate fellow beings, just their sins.
My job as a Christian is to point out and show the person his sin and plant the seed of the word. Whether God or another waters it, I did my best to plant it. God bless.
Michael Manuel
Lewiston
Agrees with Agidius
Thank you, Cindy Agidius, for your timely commentary in the Dec. 12 Lewiston Tribune Opinion section.
In her column, Agidius offered two very good reasons why we should stop doing business with China:
(1) It’s China’s fault that the United States and the rest of the world has been devastated by the virus.
(2) Much of the crap we buy from China is produced by slave labor.
If the virus thing doesn’t concern you, then the other elephant in the room certainly should. Gorging ourselves with Chinese-made stuff is especially disgusting at this time of the year. Slave-produced gifts are placed under our Christmas trees. Cheap, slave-produced glitter adorns our homes. Is this any way to celebrate the birth of Jesus?
I know it’s tough to find certain merchandise that’s made somewhere other than China, and it’s easy to give in and sell little pieces of our souls. But as we do this, we should say prayers for our unfortunate fellow humans who toil in servitude throughout their miserable, shortened lives so that we are able to buy this stuff and add to the wealth of their masters. And we should all take a little time to be ashamed of ourselves.
Happy holidays.
Bill Furstenau
Lewiston
Too many unknowns
Regarding the Twin City foods property: I drove down to see exactly what this beautiful piece of waterfront property looks like.
To my surprise, this location is the downtown slums.
The recycling center across from it looks like a dump.
One investor says it’s worth $11 a square foot. But the property owner is asking $19 per square foot. So after we pay $9 million to $10 million plus clean up the toxins, what is the property going to be worth? How does the math work on that?
Will we get any of our money back or just the $2.5 million?
Even if they gave us the property for free, it is a bad investment for the taxpayers. It is not the city’s responsibility to bail out the property owner; it is the property owner’s responsibility to clean up his toxins.
I think the business people who own property in the downtown area think it’s a great idea because it would benefit their business. It all comes down to this: You are spending the taxpayers’ money and you need to be accountable for that.
Why has the public not heard how the city is going to pay for that?
How much in grants is available?
There are too many unknowns. We do not have to be in a hurry. No one is in line waiting to buy this property.
Todd Blount
Lewiston