Fighting the virus
The Idaho Business for Education board of directors, which represents nearly 250 businesses across Idaho, has unanimously voted to lend its full support to our local government officials — mayors, city councils, county commissions, school leaders and health district members — who are doing all they can to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. ...
They have had the unenviable burden of adopting policies that scientists and health care professionals confirm are the only proven tools we have right now to contain the virus until we have a vaccine that reaches all Idahoans. Those policies include mandatory masks, safe distancing and limiting crowds where the virus can spread.
These policies, if followed by Idahoans, will help contain the spread of the virus, prevent infections, and save lives. We encourage all Idahoans to follow the lead of these leaders so that we can keep our businesses and schools open and keep our hospitals from getting overwhelmed with sick patients, which could lead to rationing care. ...
Already more than 113,000 of our fellow citizens have been infected and more than 1,000 have died. Supporting these safety precautions will especially be critical in the months ahead when health experts expect infections and deaths to soar. ...
With respect, the IBE board of directors urges all Idahoans to do whatever they can to support these dedicated public servants who are doing their best to serve the people of Idaho and to help us contain the spread of this virus in our great state.
Rod Gramer
President/CEO
Idaho Business for Education
Boise
Made in China
Hooray for the Peoples Republic of China. We have a pandemic they created and shared with all of us. And now we have the best president that their money can buy.
If things happen in threes, I wonder if we will like the third Chinese gift.
Jess Stone
Lewiston
Not my Idaho
Just caught this while out of town: Idaho was in the national news.
From an Associated Press story in the Washington Post: “An Idaho official left a meeting in tears as anti-maskers swarmed her home”
I have to say there’s no problem with protest at meetings. But implied or direct threats to all family members in the home is not my Idaho.
The sole effective purpose for the at-home protests is to say very clearly: “We know where you live.” As a parent, grandparent, friend, community member and even enemy of some (not my choice), I have to ask: Why bring the protest to their home?
The simple answer is to send the implied message: “We know where you live and we can harm you at any time.”
It’s a really good reason for the homeowner to purchase several 12-gauge shotguns with quick-load capabilities and large-capacity clips.
As a true believer in the rule of law based on our Constitution, there are better and more patient ways to get your point across then threatening others’ families and communities.
So, again, this is not my Idaho.
Eric K. Peterson
Lewiston
Nothing fake about it
Every day, the Lewiston Tribune is delivered to our front porch. And for 53 years, my husband and I have started our morning with news from across the world, our country, state and the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
We’ve been uplifted by the unselfishness of various aid groups when there’s a disaster anywhere in the world. We’ve been notified of pending decisions in the Supreme Court. We have discussed how we might help pick up the slack for a fundraiser for a family in need and been disgusted by grown ups behaving like undisciplined adolescents (my apologies to the many middle school students my husband and I taught).
The Alford family and the Lewiston Tribune have given years of service to our community through advertising partnerships, sponsoring/co-sponsoring fundraising events, serving on boards, connecting with partners to work on projects, and really without much recognition.
And yet, in their efforts to promote civility, conversation, agree to disagree and print opinions counter to ours, they have been so criticized, with threats to withdraw subscriptions and demonized.
We are losing our Monday paper.
The Lewiston Tribune has done nothing to anyone but promote our valley, print the news, provide jobs and contribute to our city, county, state and nation.
Our family is grateful for a daily newspaper that is fair, honest and, whether you like it or not, upholds the Constitution.
There is nothing fake. No hoax is being perpetrated on the readers and we wholeheartedly support this kind of journalism.
Jerry and Liz Chavez
Lewiston