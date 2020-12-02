Wears the mask
I find wearing a mask to public venues to be uncomfortable, but when required to keep a business open or common sense dictates precaution, I wear one. I do not want to get the virus or spread it to others unintentionally should I carry the virus. I served this nation and, as I’ve grown older, I learned to respect people’s choices. But it is not your right to even remotely expose any one to this deadly virus, period.
Looking at the various non-mask rallies being held both locally and nationally, you see parents bringing their children along. The statistics of schools reopening to in-person instruction has kids being infected. Now in both realms, kids are turning up positive from exposure in close proximity to non-mask wearing adults.
When does the responsibility for protecting your children kick in? Would you take your kids to watch a fight not knowing who is bringing weapons? If you choose to expose yourself to the virus as a supposed grown up, that’s one thing. But to endanger your kids or someone else’s kids is not being a responsible adult.
With so much misinformation being spread around the globe, there may be a reasonable common sense test to see who’s right about the virus. Take two cruise ships. Fill each with 1,000 individuals with 200 each in ages 25, 35, 45, 55, 65.
One ship wears masks, one goes without masks.
See how many step off the ships after 30 days.
Mike Petrusky
Clarkston
Leave Trump behind, GOP
Finally, President Donald Trump is letting the transition of power begin. He is too childish to concede gracefully, which should surprise no one. Anyone who has watched how he has conducted himself as president knows that he has no shame.
If the Republican Party wants any legitimacy, it should distance itself from the whole Trump clan immediately. None of them are qualified to hold public office. Elected officials must consider the needs of their constituents; the Trumps only consider the needs of the Trumps.
All you Trumpers, please take time out and dabble in reality. The person you support so fiercely has never worked a day in his life. He has never had to worry about making next month’s bills. Everything he has was given to him and not earned. He is an elitist. He believes anyone who is not wealthy enough to be a member at Mar-a-Lago is a loser. Face it, Trump does not give a damn about you.
Future generations will study this period in United States history with great curiosity. It will be hard for them to believe that someone so dishonest and immoral was able to take over a legitimate political party.
Remember when Republicans where honorable people? Ronald Reagan, John McCain and even the Bushes displayed a genuine respect for their jobs and the country they served.
Trump does not respect anyone or anything. He believes others are there to serve him. Hmmm. He sounds a bit like a dictator to me.
Chris Dahmen
Pullman