What’s the hurry?
Why all the haste by this lame duck city council and city manager to buy the former pea plant property?
What possible reason could they give that this city has what it takes to buy private property and develop it into a profitable business?
So it takes $2.5 million to buy the property. And then how many more millions will be required to fix it up?
And then what? Nothing.
The real reason is obvious. The old council has been voted out and the current city manager will be gone as well. They would like to create more obstacles for the incoming council and the new strong mayor to deal with in their final days.
Brian Hensley
Lewiston
Save the fish
The problem with the dams is that they have created slow-moving slack water that has created a giant buffet for all the pelicans and cormorants that show up here in April to feast on the vulnerable smolts.
These diving birds were never here before the dams.
Since hatchery smolts tend to travel near the surface of the river, they are more vulnerable to the birds. We spend millions to raise them only to have them gobbled up by these birds.
Smolts do not swim to the ocean but are carried by the current backwards. Slack water does not carry them fast enough.
In the summer, warmer water temps are also harmful so we drain Dworshak Reservoir.
Most commodities transported downstream were and could easily be transported by rail. ...
If slack water transportation is so beneficial, why are the citizens of Nez Perce County still subsidizing the port after 40-plus years.
As far as electrical power goes, considering the pace of technology clean electrical energy will some day be produced efficiently.
Are we so narrow-minded that we are willing to allow these fish to go extinct. Consider how many people come here each year to fish even when the runs are poor. Consider the additional money spent for motels, restaurants, tackle shops, fuel and boats if we had strong runs.
Why aren’t these things considered when we evaluate the financial benefits?
These fish evolved in a free-flowing river. ...
The Lord said to subdue our environment, not destroy it.
Mark Edelblute
Lewiston