Where’s the money?
How do the citizens of Lewiston feel about spending $4.5 million on a piece of property in downtown Lewiston?
Where is this money coming from?
Is this anything like coming up with $999,000 from a city slush fund to pay for a library in downtown Lewiston? By the way when is the library planning to pay the city back?
If we have this kind of money available, why didn’t it go toward the treatment plant, a new high school or sidewalks on Warner Avenue for school children?
We can’t even attract businesses to set up shop here. We have two semi-empty shopping centers. The downtown looks so sad.
It’s time to rid ourselves of the hippie store front “coming soon,” and the sad, worn-out Liberty theater.
I think our old city council is trying to make things difficult for the new council and mayor. Why don’t they wait and give the people of Lewiston a voice?
Believe me this property isn’t going anywhere soon.
Kathy Schock
Lewiston
Distorted Europe’s system
Marc Thiessen (Dec. 5) claims that the Mississippi abortion law falls within international standards. It is true that European nations limit abortion on demand on average at 15 weeks, but the main differences between the U.S. and Europe is access and financial.
Even though doctors can opt out of abortions in eight countries (seven of them majority Catholic), European women can go to their local hospitals and schedule an early and safe abortion. They usually pay nothing for the procedure.
In contrast, U.S. law prohibits the use of federal funds to pay for abortions. And this restriction hurts poor women, who rely on Medicaid for their health care, the most.
This law is also the reason whey only one-third of abortions are performed in American hospitals.
“Therapeutic” abortions are allowed with medical permission, and the cutoff points for these are much later in Europe. The conditions are: threat to a mother’s life, fetal abnormalities and pregnancies that were determined to be the result of rape or incest.
In 14 European countries, the woman’s “social or economic circumstances” allow doctors to “consider the potential impact of pregnancy and childbearing” (http://maps.reproductiverights.org).
Experts on European law filed an amicus brief against the Mississippi law. Including therapeutic abortions, they show that “abortion is permitted through at least 22 weeks of pregnancy in 37 states and through 18-21 weeks in a further three.”
These attorneys conclude that adopting Mississippi’s law “would place the U.S. at odds with the overwhelming consensus on abortion rights in Europe.”
Nick Gier
Moscow
Giddings is unfit
When Aaron von Ehlinger was accused of rape by a House intern, Prisssy-cilla Giddings became his defender without the benefit of facts.
Despite her claims of being a “women’s advocate” and “standing up for rights of victims,” she displayed a classic stand-by-the-man support of von Ehlinger and eagerly posted the name and picture of the teenage victim on Facebook and in her newsletter — a nasty affront to Idaho’s constitutional provisions for a victim’s privacy rights and accepted media privacy protocols.
Giddings’ campaign dunners insists voters “be sure Idaho elects a lieutenant governor (who) understands the Constitution.”
Obviously, that isn’t her.
Giddings’ misguided cheerleading for von Ehlinger’s exoneration led to her misconduct charges by one-third of House members. During her ethics hearing, she declared there was “no (rape) victim” because no criminal charges had been filed. ...
So, Rep. Giddings: With Ehlinger charged and arrested, is there a victim now?
By reportage, Giddings’ ethic testimony was giddy, unintelligible gobbledygook. She chose not to question the committee witnesses or provide her own. Her responses were “untruthful,” “uncooperative” and “evasive. ...”
She was not the image of a cool, poised fighter pilot or a composed politician. She was censured for ethics violations. She was never censored.
Giddings is a military veteran and candidate for a top-tier position, but she doesn’t know the difference between censure and censor, right and wrong, truth and lies. ...
Giddings is unqualified and unfit to be lieutenant governor. She would “Let Freedom Fly” — right out the window.
Shelley Dumas
Grangeville