Shocked at sign
After being gone a month, my husband and I came home and traveled down Main Street of Lewiston. We were shocked to see that Coldwell Banker has painted huge white letters on its building.
Beautiful Downtown Lewiston works so hard to promote their mission of making Lewiston a more desirable place to live and work. It must be very disheartening to wake up one day and see that Coldwell Banker has painted large atrocious letters on their building, totally ignoring the historical district’s sign ordinance that was established years ago. Surely, someone who works there knew better.
The sign ordinance is there for a reason. For instance, we’re certain no one wants to see a building next to their business painted neon pink. There is a review committee that oversees such signance for appropriate color, size and number of signs.
Come on, Coldwell Banker, show some integrity and reverse what you’ve defaced. Follow the sign ordinance rules like everyone else has.
Marsha and Bob Broyles
Clarkston
Bright legacy left behind
Two men who I knew and enjoyed passed away this month, 92-year-old Rich Morgan of Lewiston and 87-year-old John Mix of Moscow.
Morgan’s life story and his life as a Lewiston businessman in the family business of Morgan Brothers is the story of 20th century Lewiston.
In 1921, Morgan Brothers started in business at Second and Main streets. And in 1926, it moved to 1303 Main St. where the Mystic Cafe is now located.
When I think of Rich, I first think of pickles because his dad and uncles made and sold pickles under the name “Uncle Bill’s” in a plant in North Lewiston.
They also made syrup, sauerkraut and mayonnaise. But in the early 1970s, OSHA standards made them quit the pickle business.
The four Morgan brothers were in the wholesale grocery business.
One, Leo Morgan, was Lewiston’s mayor from 1945 to 1949.
In the early 1950s, they sold Blatz Beer. Rich and his friend Joe Brown painted a 1926 Model T Blatz colors and drove it to the brewery in Wisconsin.
In the early 1980s, Rich developed the mini-mall at Third and Main streets called Morgan’s Alley. There is a cool sign on the east end of the building that shows pictures of two of Rich’s antique cars — a 1909 Chalmers Detroit and a 1914 Winton 6.
Pictures of Rich and his wife Jeanette are also on the wall.
Rich Morgan leaves a rich legacy of Lewiston business, antique cars and the Crankers Club.
Go look at the sign.
Dick Riggs
Lewiston
Blacks are racist
We got rid of the Washington Redskins and Aunt Jemima because they were racist. We buried Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn in the library dust bin and we are still called racists.
My God, next on the ban list will be the game of pool because the white ball strikes the colored balls.
In reality, Blacks are the most racist in this country of which they are 12 percent of the U.S. population. The knockout game is still being played on city streets where young Blacks come from behind and strike people with no warning to see how hard they hit the pavement and Asian Americans are usually the victims.
High-end stores in large cities are dealing with “smash and dash” daylight robbery involving 50 to 70 Blacks stealing expensive jewelry, sneakers, clothes and electronics.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom blames the pandemic, but they certainly aren’t stealing milk, bread, bacon or work boots.
Our daughter lives in Lancaster, Calif., north of Los Angeles, and she couldn’t leave her garage open in the middle of the day for more than one hour unattended without losing a standup freezer, two bicycles and a lawn mower.
Everyday is Black Friday — free stuff bargain day in California where progressive Democrats treat shoplifting up to $1,000 as a slap on the wrist walkaway.
The Black Chicago mayor, Lori Lightfoot, blames business owners.
So I call B.S. on all this liberal political correctness.
John Webb
Reubens
Picture perfect
The picture by August Frank of the eagle flashing in the dark sky with the last rays of the sun: How does he manage to do it — be at the right time in the right place with the right lens and all the other minor miracles it takes to snap a picture like that?
I really enjoy his work. Thank you for putting it on the front page. I cut that one out and put it in a frame.
Karen Young
Lewiston